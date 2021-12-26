Retired Chief Warrant Officer 4 Garry Bingham MallerneeRetired Chief Warrant Officer 4 Garry Bingham Mallernee, 72, of Kannapolis, passed away Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer. In his own words, "he was excited about his "bright, shiny future" in heaven." He will be dearly missed and was an inspiration to all who knew him.Garry was a Purple Heart veteran who proudly served in the U.S. Army, including two tours of duty as a helicopter pilot in Vietnam, retiring from military service in 1985. Following retirement from the Army, he had a second career with James River Equipment (John Deere).Garry was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Jean Mallernee of Cadiz, Ohio.First among the surviving family is his loving wife Joyce, who still calls Garry her "Sweet Baboo" after 53 years of marriage. He was the cherished father/father-in-law to Lori and Matthew Woodle, and Wendy and Scott Blackwelder. He was a beloved grandpa to Bradley Blackwelder, Samantha and Josh Adams, Courtney and David Layton, Allie Woodle, Emma Woodle, Caleb Blackwelder, Joshua Blackwelder, and Harrison Woodle. He was also a doting great-grandpa to Piper Layton. Also surviving Garry are three brothers, Donnie Mallernee (Grace) of Bowerston Ohio, Dennis Mallernee (Susan) of Cadiz, Ohio, and Bill Mallernee (Luann), also of Cadiz, Ohio. He was also close to his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Tom Stewart (Lynn) and Cindy Harkins (James). Garry was blessed to have numerous nieces and nephews, great-nephews, and great-nieces on both his and Joyce's sides of the family. He was exceptionally proud of all of them.Garry was a longtime member of Kimball Memorial Lutheran Church in Kannapolis, serving over the years as a Sunday school teacher and Church Council member. He will be fondly remembered in the community as an advocate for fellow veterans. He served as President of the Vietnam Veterans of America Concord Chapter 909, and as a Vice-Commander of American Legion Post 115.A memorial service to celebrate Garry's life will be held at 2:30 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 28, at Kimball Memorial Lutheran Church, conducted by the Rev. John Futterer. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2:30 p.m., in the church commons, prior to the service. Inurnment will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 29, at Salisbury National Cemetery Annex, 501 Statesville Blvd. in Salisbury, with military graveside rites conducted by the U.S. Army and the Cabarrus County Veteran's Honor Guard. The family will leave from Whitley's Funeral Home in Kannapolis at 10:15 a.m., for those who may wish to join the procession.In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Garry's memory to Kimball Memorial Lutheran Church Youth Group, 101 Vance Ave., Kannapolis, NC 28081. The family would also like to encourage everyone to consider being an organ donor. Garry's double lung transplant in 2011 gave the family a bonus 10 years with him.Whitley's Funeral Home