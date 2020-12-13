Menu
Gary Eldon Donahue
1941 - 2020
BORN
1941
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Whitley's Funeral Home
1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd
Kannapolis, NC
Gary Eldon Donahue

November 28, 1941 - December 11, 2020

Gary Eldon Donahue, 79, of Concord, died unexpectedly at home Friday, Dec. 11, 2020.

Gary was born Nov. 28, 1941, in Monroe, to the late Claude Heath Donahue and Lila Walden Donahue. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Nelda Price Donahue; and son, John Gary Donahue.

Gary was a graduate of A.L Brown High School, class of 1961. He went on to attend Nashville Auto Diesel College in Tennessee. He honorably served his country in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany for four years. He worked as a field service engineer for Cummins Onan for the majority of his career. He later worked for Food Lion part-time and Premium Power in Concord. In his free time, he enjoyed trips to the Outer Banks, where he liked to spend time pier and surf fishing.

Those left to cherish his memory include his sister, Nelda A. Donahue; son, Timothy W. Donahue (Georgia) and his children; and granddaughter, Riley Shimp-Donahue.

A private burial will take place at Lakeland Memorial Park in Monroe.

In lieu of flowers, please do a kind deed for someone to honor Mr. Donahue.

Whitley's Funeral Home

www.whitleysfuneralhome.com

Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Dec. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Tim, you Dad, Mom & John were very special to us. Your Dad was so kind and loved Nelda & his sons & grandchildren very much. He was a special friend and we will miss him.
Jim & Gilda Burgin
December 17, 2020
Gary helped David run sound at Parkwood Baptist Church for years. He was known for his great commitment and loyalty to his family, friends and church. He was a generous man and was always smiling and full of energy. He is now strolling on the streets of gold with those who went before him. You will be missed!
Carolyn and David Rogers
December 15, 2020
We attended Parkwood Baptist Church with Gary for many years. Gary was always smiling and upbeat. He liked to go to yard sales, and sometimes crossed paths there. Please accept our condolences and prayers for your comfort and peace during this difficult time. Be comforted in knowing that Gary is now with Jesus and Nelda for eternity because of his faith in Christ. Praise God!
Cecil and Ruth Winterowd
December 15, 2020
So sorry for the passing of Gary. I had the privilege of meeting Gary at church and we became good friends until I moved to the coast. He was a special person and I am sure will be missed. My prayers and thoughts are with me. God Bless
Brenda Allen
December 13, 2020
