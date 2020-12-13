Gary Eldon DonahueNovember 28, 1941 - December 11, 2020Gary Eldon Donahue, 79, of Concord, died unexpectedly at home Friday, Dec. 11, 2020.Gary was born Nov. 28, 1941, in Monroe, to the late Claude Heath Donahue and Lila Walden Donahue. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Nelda Price Donahue; and son, John Gary Donahue.Gary was a graduate of A.L Brown High School, class of 1961. He went on to attend Nashville Auto Diesel College in Tennessee. He honorably served his country in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany for four years. He worked as a field service engineer for Cummins Onan for the majority of his career. He later worked for Food Lion part-time and Premium Power in Concord. In his free time, he enjoyed trips to the Outer Banks, where he liked to spend time pier and surf fishing.Those left to cherish his memory include his sister, Nelda A. Donahue; son, Timothy W. Donahue (Georgia) and his children; and granddaughter, Riley Shimp-Donahue.A private burial will take place at Lakeland Memorial Park in Monroe.In lieu of flowers, please do a kind deed for someone to honor Mr. Donahue.Whitley's Funeral Home