Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
George "Bryan" Helms Jr.
1982 - 2021
BORN
1982
DIED
2021
ABOUT
North Mecklenburg High School
FUNERAL HOME
Wilkinson Funeral Home
100 Branchview Drive Ne
Concord, NC
George "Bryan" Helms Jr.

September 14, 1982 - September 7, 2021

Mr. George "Bryan" Helms Jr., 38, of Huntersville, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, after contracting COVID-19.

Bryan was born Sept. 14, 1982, in Cabarrus County, and was the son of Mary Arnette Ivey of Kannapolis and the late George B. Helms Sr. Bryan graduated from North Mecklenburg High School in 2001 and was employed with Woodie's Auto Service. He loved going to the movies, watching the old original black and white horror movies, and watching NASCAR. He grew up in the Church of God and was active in helping with children's programs. Children were drawn to Bryan and his warm, loving heart, and he in turn was drawn to them. No mother could love a son more, and Mary's heart is broken, but she takes comfort in knowing that he is with his Lord. Bryan will certainly be missed.

Left to cherish his memory are his mother and stepfather, Mary Arnette Ivey and Buddy Ivey of Kannapolis; aunt, Cathy Marks and husband, Lawrence of Boone; uncle, Rick Arnette of Huntersville; cousin, Chris Johnson of Poughkeepsie, N.Y.; aunts, Kathleen Nay and husband, Larry, Sharon Houston and husband, Wally, and Elaine Duncan and husband, Tom, all of Tampa, Fla.; and other loving relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Church of God Children's Home, 3485 Orphanage Cir., Concord, NC 28027.

A service to celebrate Bryan's life will be held at a later date.

Wilkinson Funeral Home

www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Sep. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Wilkinson Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wilkinson Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I am a friend of John Baker's and sometimes George Bryan would talk about our favorite horror movies I always joined our conversations.
Lisa McBroom
September 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results