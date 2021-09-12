George "Bryan" Helms Jr.September 14, 1982 - September 7, 2021Mr. George "Bryan" Helms Jr., 38, of Huntersville, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, after contracting COVID-19.Bryan was born Sept. 14, 1982, in Cabarrus County, and was the son of Mary Arnette Ivey of Kannapolis and the late George B. Helms Sr. Bryan graduated from North Mecklenburg High School in 2001 and was employed with Woodie's Auto Service. He loved going to the movies, watching the old original black and white horror movies, and watching NASCAR. He grew up in the Church of God and was active in helping with children's programs. Children were drawn to Bryan and his warm, loving heart, and he in turn was drawn to them. No mother could love a son more, and Mary's heart is broken, but she takes comfort in knowing that he is with his Lord. Bryan will certainly be missed.Left to cherish his memory are his mother and stepfather, Mary Arnette Ivey and Buddy Ivey of Kannapolis; aunt, Cathy Marks and husband, Lawrence of Boone; uncle, Rick Arnette of Huntersville; cousin, Chris Johnson of Poughkeepsie, N.Y.; aunts, Kathleen Nay and husband, Larry, Sharon Houston and husband, Wally, and Elaine Duncan and husband, Tom, all of Tampa, Fla.; and other loving relatives and friends.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Church of God Children's Home, 3485 Orphanage Cir., Concord, NC 28027.A service to celebrate Bryan's life will be held at a later date.Wilkinson Funeral Home