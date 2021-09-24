George Wayne "Bump" KeeFebruary 27, 1946 - September 20, 2021George Wayne "Bump" Kee, 75, of Asheville, went to be with the Lord, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021.Bump was born Feb. 27, 1946, in Cabarrus County, to the late Martin and Bertie Mae Kluttz Kee. He was a resident of Buncombe County, for the last 47 years. Bump was formerly employed with Coca-Cola, Burlington Industries, SDX Electronics, and Ingles Warehouse. He loved to be outdoors hunting, fishing and car racing. After his illness, he followed all those outdoor activities on TV. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Joann Simpson; and brothers, infant Kee, and Charles Kee.Surviving are his wife of 52 years, Bobby Lou Cox Kee; daughter, Wendy Kee Rice and husband, Roy of Weaverville; and two grandchildren, Autumn Rice and G. Owen Rice; as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 24, at First Church of the Nazarene. The Rev. Andrew Crimmins will officiate. The burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Candler. The family will receive friends Friday, Sept. 24, at the church, one hour prior to the service.West Family Funeral Services