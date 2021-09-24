Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
George Wayne "Bump" Kee
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
George Wayne "Bump" Kee

February 27, 1946 - September 20, 2021

George Wayne "Bump" Kee, 75, of Asheville, went to be with the Lord, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021.

Bump was born Feb. 27, 1946, in Cabarrus County, to the late Martin and Bertie Mae Kluttz Kee. He was a resident of Buncombe County, for the last 47 years. Bump was formerly employed with Coca-Cola, Burlington Industries, SDX Electronics, and Ingles Warehouse. He loved to be outdoors hunting, fishing and car racing. After his illness, he followed all those outdoor activities on TV. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Joann Simpson; and brothers, infant Kee, and Charles Kee.

Surviving are his wife of 52 years, Bobby Lou Cox Kee; daughter, Wendy Kee Rice and husband, Roy of Weaverville; and two grandchildren, Autumn Rice and G. Owen Rice; as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.

His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 24, at First Church of the Nazarene. The Rev. Andrew Crimmins will officiate. The burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Candler. The family will receive friends Friday, Sept. 24, at the church, one hour prior to the service.

West Family Funeral Services

www.westfamilyfuneralservices.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Sep. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Calling hours
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
First Church of the Nazarene
NC
Sep
24
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
First Church of the Nazarene
NC
Sep
24
Burial
Forest Lawn Memorial Park
Candler, NC
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Renamae
September 27, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results