George Edgar LentzApril 6, 1933 - March 3, 2021George Edgar Lentz, 87, of Concord, passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at home.George was born April 6, 1933, in North Carolina, to the late Claude Octavius Lentz and the late Ruby Cress Lentz. He was also preceded in death by two sisters and two brothers.The family will receive friends from 12 to 1 p.m., Monday, March 8, at Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord. The memorial service will immediately follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel at Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord, officiated by Pastor Mike Shoaf.Survivors include wife, Jane Elizabeth Lentz of Concord; sons, Steve Lentz and Michael (Rob) Lentz; daughter, Cheryl (Bill) Herring; grandchildren, Jenny (Michael) Cruse, Michelle (Kirby) Miller, Stacy (Matthew) Morin, Shelby (Michael) Whitney and Zachary Lentz-Larew; seven great-grandchildren; three brothers; and two sisters.George owned and operated G.E. Lentz Plumbing and Heating for 50 years — serving the people of Cabarrus County was his life's purpose.The family would like to extend their gratitude to the nurses of Hospice and Palliative Care of the Greater Charlotte Area.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cabarrus College of Science, 401 Medical Park Dr., Concord, NC 28025.