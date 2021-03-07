Menu
George Edgar Lentz
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hartsell Funeral Home - Concord
460 Branchview Dr. NE
Concord, NC
George Edgar Lentz

April 6, 1933 - March 3, 2021

George Edgar Lentz, 87, of Concord, passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at home.

George was born April 6, 1933, in North Carolina, to the late Claude Octavius Lentz and the late Ruby Cress Lentz. He was also preceded in death by two sisters and two brothers.

The family will receive friends from 12 to 1 p.m., Monday, March 8, at Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord. The memorial service will immediately follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel at Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord, officiated by Pastor Mike Shoaf.

Survivors include wife, Jane Elizabeth Lentz of Concord; sons, Steve Lentz and Michael (Rob) Lentz; daughter, Cheryl (Bill) Herring; grandchildren, Jenny (Michael) Cruse, Michelle (Kirby) Miller, Stacy (Matthew) Morin, Shelby (Michael) Whitney and Zachary Lentz-Larew; seven great-grandchildren; three brothers; and two sisters.

George owned and operated G.E. Lentz Plumbing and Heating for 50 years — serving the people of Cabarrus County was his life's purpose.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to the nurses of Hospice and Palliative Care of the Greater Charlotte Area.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cabarrus College of Science, 401 Medical Park Dr., Concord, NC 28025.

Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord

www.hartsellfh.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
8
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Hartsell Funeral Home-Concord
460 Branchview Drive, Concord, NC
Mar
8
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Hartsell Funeral Home-Concord
460 Branchview Drive, Concord, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hartsell Funeral Home - Concord
Thank you sir. For making us better workers. And better people.
Berry Cartrett
March 5, 2021
