George Tensloe Lowder
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wilkinson Funeral Home
100 Branchview Drive Ne
Concord, NC
George Tensloe Lowder

April 22, 1935 - March 20, 2021

George Tensloe Lowder, 85, of Midland, passed away Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Tucker Hospice House, surrounded by his family.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, March 22, at Wilkinson Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Revs. Gary MacDonald and Roxanne Almond. Burial will follow in the Boger's Chapel UMC Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 2 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service.

George was born April 22, 1935, in Cabarrus County, to the late Robley and Rosie Ethel Roberts Lowder. He was also preceded in death by seven brothers and sisters.

George was a veteran of the U.S. Army, where he served seven years. He was in construction, helping build many beautiful, custom homes. During his free time, George enjoyed fishing, pitching horseshoes, camping and watching sports.

He is survived by his wife, Sarah "Mickey" Virginia Troutman Lowder; children, G. Tim Lowder (Stephanie), Tammy Lambert (Avery) and Terrie Thieneman (Mark); sister, Frances Raymer; brothers, Tommy Lowder and Gerald Lowder; grandchildren, Eli Lowder, Jacob Lowder, Megan Hatley, Whitney Short; and great-grandchildren, Harper and Avett Hatley, Kaison and Elaina Short.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Boger's Chapel Feeding Ministry, 1775 Flowes Store Rd.E, Concord, NC 28025.

Wilkinson Funeral Home

www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com

Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Mar. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
22
Visitation
12:30p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Wilkinson Funeral Home
100 Branchview Drive Ne PO Box 344, Concord, NC
Mar
22
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Wilkinson Funeral Home
100 Branchview Drive Ne PO Box 344, Concord, NC
Wilkinson Funeral Home
I was so sorry to hear of the loss of Mr. Lowder. I worked with Mickey at the Elections Board. Please know that I am keeping your family in my prayers. May he rest in peace!
Karen Connell
March 25, 2021
so sorry too hear of Mr Lowders passing. May you find peace in this time of sorrow
Lisa Green
March 24, 2021
Mickey and family; I am soooo sorry for your loss. I pray you all have peace and comfort. He is healed, and new again.
Marty Ritchie
March 23, 2021
Tammy, so sorry for your lose. You and your family are in my prayers.
Boonie Linker
March 22, 2021
I am very sorry for your loss. Praying for the family for peace.
Nancy L. Jones
March 21, 2021
Thoughts and prayers to all of you. Love, Connie and family.
Connie Hartsell
March 21, 2021
