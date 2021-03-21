George Tensloe LowderApril 22, 1935 - March 20, 2021George Tensloe Lowder, 85, of Midland, passed away Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Tucker Hospice House, surrounded by his family.A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, March 22, at Wilkinson Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Revs. Gary MacDonald and Roxanne Almond. Burial will follow in the Boger's Chapel UMC Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 2 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service.George was born April 22, 1935, in Cabarrus County, to the late Robley and Rosie Ethel Roberts Lowder. He was also preceded in death by seven brothers and sisters.George was a veteran of the U.S. Army, where he served seven years. He was in construction, helping build many beautiful, custom homes. During his free time, George enjoyed fishing, pitching horseshoes, camping and watching sports.He is survived by his wife, Sarah "Mickey" Virginia Troutman Lowder; children, G. Tim Lowder (Stephanie), Tammy Lambert (Avery) and Terrie Thieneman (Mark); sister, Frances Raymer; brothers, Tommy Lowder and Gerald Lowder; grandchildren, Eli Lowder, Jacob Lowder, Megan Hatley, Whitney Short; and great-grandchildren, Harper and Avett Hatley, Kaison and Elaina Short.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Boger's Chapel Feeding Ministry, 1775 Flowes Store Rd.E, Concord, NC 28025.Wilkinson Funeral Home