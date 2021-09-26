Menu
Gerald Joseph Piche
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Center
405 South Main Street
Wake Forest, NC
Gerald Joseph Piche

July 15, 1946 - September 18, 2021

Gerald Joseph Piche, 75, of Wake Forest, passed away peacefully at his home Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021.

Gerald was born July 15, 1946, in Norwich, Conn., to Marice Joseph Piche and Fidelas Krodel.

Gerald was a member of the American Legion Post 187 in Wake Forest, and was an amateur radio operator for 60 years, and during his son's youth, was a leader with the Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts of America.

In his early years, he met Janet Josephine Dawson. They fell in love and had been married 52 years. As a family, they loved camping, and hiking. Gerald was known as a kind and dependable father. To Gerald, the utmost importance was that he did not disappoint when it came to wholeheartedly loving his family.

Gerald is survived by his wife, Janet; his daughters and sons-in-law, Dawn Chappell and husband, Joel, of Milford, N.H., Wendy Hays and husband, Tim, of Concord, and his son, Alan Piche of Concord; his three beloved grandchildren that brought him pride and joy, Coman, Miranda and Kassandra Chappell.

There will be a celebration of life Saturday, Oct. 2, from 1 to 3 p.m., at the American Legion Post 187.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Legion Post 187, 225 E Holding Ave., Wake Forest, NC 27587.

The Bright Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 405 S Main St. of Wake Forest is in charge of the arrangements, 919-556-5811.
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Sep. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
American Legion Post 187
225 E Holding Ave., Wake Forest, NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Although it's been many years since we last saw Jerry he was always in our thoughts. I still remember my visits to his home in Greeneville. We were so young then. Our prayers are with you and the your family.
Bob/Diana Murphy
September 29, 2021
