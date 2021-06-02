Gerald "Chip" Whitaker Jr.September 26, 1959 - May 29, 2021Gerald "Chip" Whitaker Jr., 61, of Concord, passed away Saturday, May 29, 2021, with his family by his side.He was born in Concord Sept. 26, 1959, to Gerald and Barbara Whitaker.Chip worked for Smiley's Plumbing Company for many years. He enjoyed being outside riding 4-wheelers with his family. Chip was a very caring person and will be missed by all who knew him.Along with his parents, Chip leaves behind his daughter, Amber and husband, Matt McMahan; grandchildren, Nathan, Logan, Meredith, Eric, and Phillip; dear friends, Shadd and Amy Westover and their children, and Ann McCommons; sisters, Debbie Campbell and Melissa Keasler; brother, Keith Whitaker; and many extended family members and friends.A celebration of life for Chip will be announced at a later date.