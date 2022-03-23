Geraldine Eastham
December 28, 1932 - March 19, 2022
Geraldine Michael Eastham, 89, of Lexington, N.C., passed away Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Brookdale of Lexington, N.C.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, March 26, in the Rowan Memorial Park Mausoleum. The family will greet friends following the service.
Mrs. Eastham was born in Davidson County, Dec. 28, 1932, to Ernest Ervin Michael and Vallie Savannah Yarbrough Michael. She was a member of The Rock Christian Church in Concord, and owned and operated a cleaning business in Concord. Mrs. Eastham was a loving aunt whose memory will be cherished forevermore.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her three sons, Micky Eller, Ricky Eller, and Scottie Eller; three brothers, Rayvon Michael, Connie Michael, and Roy Michael; three sisters, Louise Smith, Polly Regan, and Jonnie Kinney; and two nieces, Carol Zealy, and Gail Michael.
Left to cherish her memory are a brother, Jimmie Michael; her nieces and nephews, Belinda Moody (David), Susan Kines (Jim), Mike Kinney (Robin), Becky Bradham (Earle), Kee Zealy, Steve Michael (Betty), Lisa Corbin (Rob), Wendi Michael, Donna Michael, Lori Barberry, Jackie Gabbard, Betty Lynn Michael, Irvin Michael, and Robbie Michael; and numerous great-nieces and -nephews who loved her dearly.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the wonderful staff at Brookdale and Trellis Hospice for all the love and compassionate care they showed our aunt over the last five years.
Memorials may be directed to The Rock Christian Church of Concord, 1005 Warren C Coleman Blvd., Concord, NC 28205 or to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103.
Condolences may be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net
.
Davidson Funeral Home
301 N Main St., Lexington, NC 27292
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Mar. 23, 2022.