Geraldine Russ WilsonJune 24, 1935 - December 14, 2021Geraldine Russ Wilson, 86, passed away at her home Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, surrounded by her family.Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 16, at Wilkinson Funeral Home Chapel with Pastors Jimmy Barrett and Bobby Tallent officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m., prior to the funeral. Burial will follow at Carolina Memorial Park.Geraldine attended Hartsell School and Odell High School. She retired from Cabarrus Memorial Hospital, following a career as an operating room technician. She was a member of Poplar Grove Baptist Church where she was the church organist and Sunday school teacher.She was one of seven children born to Thomas Adam and Mamie Deal Russ. She was born in Cabarrus County, June 24, 1935. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harvey Wilson; daughter, Cretia Miller; and son, Tommy Wilson.She is survived by her son, Dale and wife, Deb of Kannapolis; daughter-in-law, Diane; son-in-law, Garon; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. She is also survived by special nephew, Mike Hartsell; and special friend, Bobby Ray Reece.Memorials may be made to Poplar Grove Baptist Church Family Life Center Fund, 3476 Poplar Tent Rd. NW, Concord, NC 28027.Wilkinson Funeral Home