Geraldine Russ Wilson
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wilkinson Funeral Home
100 Branchview Drive Ne
Concord, NC
Geraldine Russ Wilson

June 24, 1935 - December 14, 2021

Geraldine Russ Wilson, 86, passed away at her home Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, surrounded by her family.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 16, at Wilkinson Funeral Home Chapel with Pastors Jimmy Barrett and Bobby Tallent officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m., prior to the funeral. Burial will follow at Carolina Memorial Park.

Geraldine attended Hartsell School and Odell High School. She retired from Cabarrus Memorial Hospital, following a career as an operating room technician. She was a member of Poplar Grove Baptist Church where she was the church organist and Sunday school teacher.

She was one of seven children born to Thomas Adam and Mamie Deal Russ. She was born in Cabarrus County, June 24, 1935. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harvey Wilson; daughter, Cretia Miller; and son, Tommy Wilson.

She is survived by her son, Dale and wife, Deb of Kannapolis; daughter-in-law, Diane; son-in-law, Garon; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. She is also survived by special nephew, Mike Hartsell; and special friend, Bobby Ray Reece.

Memorials may be made to Poplar Grove Baptist Church Family Life Center Fund, 3476 Poplar Tent Rd. NW, Concord, NC 28027.

Wilkinson Funeral Home

www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Dec. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Wilkinson Funeral Home
100 Branchview Drive Ne PO Box 344, Concord, NC
Dec
16
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Wilkinson Funeral Home
100 Branchview Drive Ne PO Box 344, Concord, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Wilkinson Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wilkinson Funeral Home.
I worked with her for years in Recovery Room. Geraldine was a wonderful loving person, we shared the love of our Lord and Savior. I remember a funny story she told, her husband's truck had so much dirt in the floorboards that she said you could plant a row of tomatoes in it. So she took the hose pipe and washed out the dirt. Her husband said, "Now the truck won't start without the dirt in the truck."
Lynda Wise
Friend
December 16, 2021
may all of God's creatures in heaven be as kind to you as you have been to them! Harvey will meet you at the gates. Celebrate a life well lived!
Rolf + Cheryl
Friend
December 16, 2021
Condolancies! Our thoughts and prayers are with you, Peace be with you.
Alice C Voorheis
December 15, 2021
