The Rev. Glenn Sanford
April 10, 1941 - June 29, 2021
The Rev. Glenn Everette Sanford, "Pop", "Paw Paw", 80 went home to be with the Lord, after a long illness, Tuesday, June 29, 2021. By his side was his loving and faithful wife, Frances Daniels Sanford. He was a devoted and constant caring husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Pastor and friend.
Anyone at all that ever traveled with Glenn, will always remember his noted line. After looking around at the landscape, the people, the homes, Glenn would say in sincerity, "I could live here!" Then he would ask, "Couldn't you live here?" Glenn has finally arrived at a place which he can always live, the perfect place for those of us that have full knowledge of Heaven. He's there at the feet of Jesus Christ our Lord and Savior. All in heaven will enjoy your laughter, your stories, your strength and your caring spirit. Those of us left behind will miss all of that and more.
Mr. Sanford was born April 10, 1941, to Clarence Beach and Mary Ellen Warren Sanford in Lowell. He became a Christian at the young age of 12, at Sandy Plains Baptist Church. He was currently a member of the Safe Harbor Baptist Church, in Salisbury.
Mr. Sanford grew up on a farm in Gastonia, and later with his family moved to Mount Pleasant where he attended school and graduated from Mount Pleasant High School. During his high school years he attended the First Baptist Church where he was called to preach under the ministry of Reverend Elmer Piper. He married his high school sweetheart, Shelby Shue, in Nov. of 1960. While attending Northside Baptist Church of Charlotte Mr. Sanford was encouraged under the ministry of the Rev. Jack Hudson to attend seminary and become a Pastor. In 1966, he moved with his family to Chattanooga to attend and graduate from Tennessee Temple University in 1968 with a degree in Theology. In 1982, he received a Doctorate of Divinity.
Mr. Sanford moved his family to Mooresville, to start a new church, Eastside Baptist. During his ministry the church grew to become a mainstay in the community. In 1975, he moved his family to Hartselle, Ala., where he pastored the Bethel Baptist Church. In 1977, he took a church in Pensacola, Fla., the Fundamental Baptist Church, now known as Marcus Pointe Baptist Church. During his tenure there his wife, Shelby Shue Sanford went home to be with the Lord. They had been married for 22 years. Mr. Sanford then married Frances Daniels of Mooresville, whom both he and his wife had known previously while he was pastoring in North Carolina. With the union, two other children were added to the family. In 1986, he began working as a Field Representative with the Bill Rice Ranch in Murfreesboro, Tenn. In 1987, Mr. Sanford started Bible Way Baptist Church in Milton, Fla. In the late 80s Mr. Sanford and his family, relocated to their home state of North Carolina. There he took a church in Lexington, Westside Baptist, until 2013.
Mr. Sanford was the interim Pastor of several churches, Gospel Baptist of Archdale, and Mountain State Baptist Church in Summerville, W.Va.
Mr. Sanford has been a member of several churches over the years and ministered to under great servants of God. He attended the Northside Baptist Church of Charlotte, Highland Park Baptist Church of Chattanooga, Tenn., and Gospel Light Baptist Church, of Kernersville.
Many souls have found the Lord under the preaching of Mr. Sanford and many other have found their way back to serving God. Mr. Sanford continued to assist others long after he retired from full-time pastoring. Mr. Sanford has continued to write for a weekly newspaper, The Southerner, currently as the Wheelchair Preacher, previously, "From the Preacher's Heart." He has written articles from 1993 until the present.
Glenn was a profound minister of the Word of God. He also enjoyed many hobbies that he often shared with others along the way. He enjoyed playing dominoes, fishing, camping, shopping for antiques, golfing, restoring old homes, genealogy, and of course he loved to travel. To Glenn it was about the journey, not the destination. Glenn always enjoyed keeping busy. During his life he enjoyed many spheres of buying and selling of Cars, antiques, golf carts, farm equipment and collectibles. For many years after restoring their 1800's plantation home, Glenn would give tours of their home to groups and churches. To Glenn, this was another way to share the Gospel of Christ. He never passed up an opportunity to lead others to the Lord.
Glenn will forever be cherished in the lives of his wife and children. He is survived by Sonya Sanford Enfinger (Donald), of Tennessee, Marla Sanford Davids (Lance) of Florida, Timothy Sanford (Alisha) of Georgia, Kevin Sanford (Ashley) and Brian Sanford (Stacy) both of North Carolina. He had seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. He was the oldest of three children, Howard Sanford (Gloria Sanford) of Georgia, Sydney Love (Richard Love) of North Carolina; a host of nieces, nephews; loving in-laws, cousins and of course his friends. Glenn was fortunate to have the love of two faithful Christian wives and their families.
Glenn was preceded in death by both his parents; grandparents; and his first wife.
Services will be held Friday, July 2, at Davidson Funeral Home, in Lexington. Family and friends viewing will be held at 10 a.m., with funeral services following at 11 a.m. Mr. Sanford will be buried at Sandy Plains Baptist Church, in Gastonia.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to HospiceofDavidson.org
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Jul. 2, 2021.