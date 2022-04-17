Glenna Bell Cowherd, 94, died Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Asbury Care Center of Aldersgate in Charlotte.
Mrs. Cowherd was born Oct. 12, 1927, to Richard and Helen Bell of Cranston, R.I. She graduated from East Cranston High School and earned her BS degree in Nursing from State College of Rhode Island. After graduation, she was employed as a nursing instructor at Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, Va.
In May of 1952, Mrs. Cowherd married Dr. Philip Winston Cowherd Jr. They settled in Saltville, Va., and raised four children, Philip, David, Kristin and Charles. In 1965, upon the death of her husband, Mrs. Cowherd continued her education earning a M.S. in Psychology, and M.S.Ed. from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville. In 1970, Mrs. Cowherd was hired by Rowan Technical Institute (RCCC) in Salisbury, as director of Health Occupations, where she served for many years. Mrs. Cowherd was instrumental in the formation and accreditation of the associate degree of Applied Science in Nursing and Allied Health programs at RCCC.
Mrs. Cowherd was an unwavering advocate of education for her children and her students. She felt anyone could achieve their goals with a solid support structure which she generously supplied. She provided guidance to her children with the theme of "keeping the lines of communication open." This approach produced outstanding results. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and will be truly missed.
Funeral services are private. Burial will be in Kreknoll Cemetery in Abingdon, Va.
I was very young when I started my career at RCCC and Glenna Cowherd was my guiding supervisor while setting up the Early Childhood programs. She had a special kindness about her which I definitely admired. She spoke often with love and pride about her children and shared memories of her late husband. Glenna, thank you for being in my life and may you rest in peace.
Rebecca "Becky" Hammill
Work
April 12, 2022
I will always remember Mrs.Cowherd as an eloquent lady that was beautiful inside and out. I always admired her love for her family to the Moon and back. My prayers go out for her family and all of her loved ones. I know they will miss her faithful love for her family. God be with this family in their time of loss.
David Calhoun
April 12, 2022
Many years ago, when I first joined the Health Care team at RCCC I was green as grass. Glenna was my upper supervisor and we were not just co-workers but became close friends. She kept me from making a fool of myself many times. What a woman she was to raise her children with such joy and pride. May she rest in peace; if anyone has earned it she has. Love and prayers to the fammily. Jimmie Melton, former Dental Assisting Director, RCCC.
Jimmie H. Melton
April 11, 2022
Glenna was such a special caring person. One of the first ones I had the pleasure to type for. I am sure you have many special memories. Thinking of her family.