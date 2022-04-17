Glenna Bell Cowherd



October 12, 1927 - April 7, 2022



Glenna Bell Cowherd, 94, died Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Asbury Care Center of Aldersgate in Charlotte.



Mrs. Cowherd was born Oct. 12, 1927, to Richard and Helen Bell of Cranston, R.I. She graduated from East Cranston High School and earned her BS degree in Nursing from State College of Rhode Island. After graduation, she was employed as a nursing instructor at Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, Va.



In May of 1952, Mrs. Cowherd married Dr. Philip Winston Cowherd Jr. They settled in Saltville, Va., and raised four children, Philip, David, Kristin and Charles. In 1965, upon the death of her husband, Mrs. Cowherd continued her education earning a M.S. in Psychology, and M.S.Ed. from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville. In 1970, Mrs. Cowherd was hired by Rowan Technical Institute (RCCC) in Salisbury, as director of Health Occupations, where she served for many years. Mrs. Cowherd was instrumental in the formation and accreditation of the associate degree of Applied Science in Nursing and Allied Health programs at RCCC.



Mrs. Cowherd was an unwavering advocate of education for her children and her students. She felt anyone could achieve their goals with a solid support structure which she generously supplied. She provided guidance to her children with the theme of "keeping the lines of communication open." This approach produced outstanding results. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and will be truly missed.



Funeral services are private. Burial will be in Kreknoll Cemetery in Abingdon, Va.



Harrisburg Funeral & Cremation



Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Apr. 17, 2022.