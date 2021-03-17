Menu
Gloria Hope Lippard Lackey
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wilkinson Funeral Home
100 Branchview Drive Ne
Concord, NC
Gloria Hope Lippard Lackey

July 7, 1930 - March 12, 2021

Gloria Hope Lippard Lackey, of Concord, passed peacefully into the Lord's hand Friday, March 12, 2021, surrounded by her children, after a long courageous battle against Parkinson's disease.

A private service will be held for the family Saturday, March 20, at Mt. Olivet UMC. A graveside service and visitation will be held for friends and family Saturday, March 20, at 2 p.m., at Carolina Memorial Park, across from the church. The Revs. Neal Jones and William Van Wieren III will preside over both services.

Hope was born July 7, 1930, to the late Walter A. and Ethel Huntley Lippard.

Hope was a lifelong resident of Concord. A graduate of Concord High school, Catawba College, and the University of NC at Charlotte

She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, as well as a devoted educator, who retired from Royal Oaks Elementary in Cabarrus County, after teaching 39 years. She was a member of Alpha Delta Kappa Sorority for Women Educators. She was a member of Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church, when able she was an active member of the United Methodist Women and the Ada Dayvault Circle. She was a past member of the Winecoff Volunteer Fire Dept. Women's auxiliary, volunteered for Meals on Wheels and various other organizations.

She loved spending time at her vacation home in Blowing Rock. Her greatest joy was being with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, her sisters and brothers. Before her illness she enjoyed camping, hiking, square dancing and playing bridge. She has left a lasting legacy of love and kindness to her family and friends.

Hope was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Max N. Lackey. Also preceding her in death are brothers, Max H. Lippard, Walter "Bud" Lippard Jr.; sister, Betsy Lippard Brady; and son-in-law, Mark Bunn.

Those left to cherish her memory are daughter, Kyra Lackey Bunn of Concord; son, Lyn Lackey (Kelly) of Kannapolis; daughter, Alison Lackey Yandle (Bryan) of Concord; grandchildren, Jesse Beam (Ashley) of Concord, Toni Beam of Charlotte, the Rev. William Van Wieren III (Megan) of Kernersville, Katherine Aldridge (Charlie) of Salisbury, Sarah Lackey of Chapel Hill; three great-grandchildren Mya, Cora Hope, and Charlie; sisters, Diane L. Caldwell (Ken) of Concord, Janet L. Mayse (Mike) of Burlington; sisters-in-law, Sylvia Lippard and Joyce B. Lippard; brother-in-law, Leon Lackey (Margaret); and many nieces and nephews.

Our family would like to thank her care givers at Asbury Care Center in Charlotte for all the devotion, care and love they have given to our mother and family over the past years.

We thank Wilkinson Funeral Home of Concord for serving our family.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church, 301 Mt. Olivet Rd., Concord, NC 28025.

Wilkinson Funeral Home

www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Mar. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
20
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Carolina Memorial Park
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Wilkinson Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mrs. Lackey was my 3rd grade teacherat Royal Oaks, back in 1956-1957. I remember her fondly. She, Mrs. Evans and Mrs. Wood were my favorite teachers. I am sorry for your families loss, and wish you much Peace.
Judy Rainey Constantine
May 17, 2021
I was in Mrs Lackey´s class the year her daughter, Allison, was born. I visited her in 2013 when she and my mother in law were both at Morningside in Concord. She was always a kind, gentle person who was meant to be a school teacher. Such happy memories of being in her class. Sincere sympathies to her family.
Jane Bonds Deal
March 18, 2021
Lynn & Kelly, We are sad to hear of your Mother's passing. We are praying for her, you both and your family.
Barbara Bluto
March 18, 2021
