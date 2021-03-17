Gloria Hope Lippard LackeyJuly 7, 1930 - March 12, 2021Gloria Hope Lippard Lackey, of Concord, passed peacefully into the Lord's hand Friday, March 12, 2021, surrounded by her children, after a long courageous battle against Parkinson's disease.A private service will be held for the family Saturday, March 20, at Mt. Olivet UMC. A graveside service and visitation will be held for friends and family Saturday, March 20, at 2 p.m., at Carolina Memorial Park, across from the church. The Revs. Neal Jones and William Van Wieren III will preside over both services.Hope was born July 7, 1930, to the late Walter A. and Ethel Huntley Lippard.Hope was a lifelong resident of Concord. A graduate of Concord High school, Catawba College, and the University of NC at CharlotteShe was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, as well as a devoted educator, who retired from Royal Oaks Elementary in Cabarrus County, after teaching 39 years. She was a member of Alpha Delta Kappa Sorority for Women Educators. She was a member of Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church, when able she was an active member of the United Methodist Women and the Ada Dayvault Circle. She was a past member of the Winecoff Volunteer Fire Dept. Women's auxiliary, volunteered for Meals on Wheels and various other organizations.She loved spending time at her vacation home in Blowing Rock. Her greatest joy was being with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, her sisters and brothers. Before her illness she enjoyed camping, hiking, square dancing and playing bridge. She has left a lasting legacy of love and kindness to her family and friends.Hope was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Max N. Lackey. Also preceding her in death are brothers, Max H. Lippard, Walter "Bud" Lippard Jr.; sister, Betsy Lippard Brady; and son-in-law, Mark Bunn.Those left to cherish her memory are daughter, Kyra Lackey Bunn of Concord; son, Lyn Lackey (Kelly) of Kannapolis; daughter, Alison Lackey Yandle (Bryan) of Concord; grandchildren, Jesse Beam (Ashley) of Concord, Toni Beam of Charlotte, the Rev. William Van Wieren III (Megan) of Kernersville, Katherine Aldridge (Charlie) of Salisbury, Sarah Lackey of Chapel Hill; three great-grandchildren Mya, Cora Hope, and Charlie; sisters, Diane L. Caldwell (Ken) of Concord, Janet L. Mayse (Mike) of Burlington; sisters-in-law, Sylvia Lippard and Joyce B. Lippard; brother-in-law, Leon Lackey (Margaret); and many nieces and nephews.Our family would like to thank her care givers at Asbury Care Center in Charlotte for all the devotion, care and love they have given to our mother and family over the past years.We thank Wilkinson Funeral Home of Concord for serving our family.In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church, 301 Mt. Olivet Rd., Concord, NC 28025.Wilkinson Funeral Home