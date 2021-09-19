Menu
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune
Gregory Frank Bove
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wilkinson Funeral Home
100 Branchview Drive Ne
Concord, NC
Gregory Frank Bove

February 28, 1941 - September 17, 2021

Mr. Gregory Frank Bove, 80, passed away Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at Tucker Hospice House, surrounded by family.

Greg was born Feb. 28, 1941, in Englewood, N.J., to the late Frank and Francis Bove. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Nicholas Bove.

Greg worked at IBM for 28 years as an IT specialist. Upon retiring, he and his wife opened a retail gift shop, "The Gift Gallery," and then worked at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church as the business office administrator. Greg was an avid golfer and enjoyed making custom golf clubs for his friends. His grandchildren were very special to him and he enjoyed any time spent with family. Greg proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1959 to 1961.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Marie Orlando Bove; daughter, Lisa Barfield and husband, Scott; sons, Michael "Mike" Bove and wife, Kathleen, Anthony "Tony" Bove, and Gregory "Greg" Bove and wife, Teresa; and grandchildren, Madeline, Abigail, Garrison Barfield, Nash and Jake Bove, Marissa and Matthew Bove, Addison Bove, and Briar Herman.

Memorials may be made to the National Kidney Foundation, 30 E 33rd St., New York, NY 10016 or at www.kidney.org/donation or to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or at www.cancer.org.

A private family service will be held.

Wilkinson Funeral Home

www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com

Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune from Sep. 19 to Sep. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Wilkinson Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss. After growing up neighbors in Old South for many years. I still play with the putter that Greg sold me back in the 80's! He was a great man and will surely be missed by all of you. His legacy will live on for sure.
Terry Hicks Jr
Friend
September 22, 2021
