Hal Eugene BlackwelderMay 8, 1933 - December 16, 2021Hal Eugene Blackwelder, 88, of Harrisburg, passed away peacefully at his home Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021.Hal was born May 8, 1933, in Concord, to the late Ralph Eugene Blackwelder and the late Vanonda Cook Clay. He was also preceded in death by his beloved wife of 63 years, Eva Ann Lisk Blackwelder; and sister, Grace Covington.Hal was a Korean War veteran. He proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1955. He worked most his life in construction until his retirement in 1995. Hal was a member of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America, Local 312 in Lexington. He was a longtime member of Mallard Creek Baptist Church. Through the years, he served as deacon, Sunday school superintendent and teacher. For the last 25 years, you could find him any given morning at Louis' Grille in Harrisburg for breakfast. Hal had a contagious smile and laugh. He was the best daddy and "Pawpaw" any three girls could ask for.Survivors include his daughter, Tammy Morgan of Concord; granddaughters, Lila Camille Pickler and Anabel Hope Morgan; nephews, Michael McPherson and Larry Covington; niece, Kay Lineberger; and his wonderful neighbors that took such good care of Hal the last six weeks of his life, Tim and Rhonda Motley.The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 22, at Hartsell Funeral Home of Harrisburg. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 23, in the funeral home chapel, officiated by the Rev. Tommy Bright. Burial will follow at Harrisburg Baptist Church.Hartsell Funeral Home of Harrisburg