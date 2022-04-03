Harry "Arden" Lewis VFebruary 1, 1967 - March 29, 2022Mr. Harry "Arden" Lewis V, 55, of Concord, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, March 29, 2022.A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 9, at Wilkinson Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. Bo Sherrill. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m., prior to the service.Arden was born Feb. 1, 1967, in Concord, to Jean Harrington Lewis and Harry A. Lewis IV, whom he is survived by.He was a graduate from Northwest Cabarrus High School. Arden went to work with his dad, Harry, at Lewis Marketing where he served in many different roles. His three main passions were woodworking — like his dad, art — drawing and painting, and the great outdoors — hunting and fishing. Arden was also a huge Carolina Panthers fan, along with the UNC Tar Heels, which he will be watching the Final Four Game from Heaven.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Parkwood Baptist Church — Deaf Ministries, 1069 Central Dr. NW, Concord, NC 28027.Wilkinson Funeral Home