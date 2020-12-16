Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Harry Turner
1935 - 2020
BORN
1935
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Cabarrus Funeral, Cremation & Cemetery
3892 Hwy 73E
Concord, NC
Harry Turner

July 17, 1935 - December 11, 2020

Harry Turner, 85, of Concord, passed away peacefully Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, with his family by his side. He was born July 17, 1935, in Oakville, Conn., to the late George P. Turner and the late Mary A. Turner, and was the 9th of 12 children.

Harry leaves behind his loving and devoted wife of 64 years, Eleanor Turner; daughter, Debra Turner; grandson, Christopher Turner; brother, Douglas (Martha) Turner; and many nieces and nephews.

Harry proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps. He retired from Philip Morris USA, and was a life-member of the Charlotte Chamber of Commerce. He enjoyed helping others and volunteering for many organizations. Harry was a Past Master of Babcock Masonic Lodge 322, and a member of the Oasis Temple Shriners. He was the past Chairman of the Cabarrus County Democratic Party, and past Chairman of the Cabarrus Senior Democrats. He served on the State Board of Community Colleges and the Board of the Transportation Museum. Harry was a proud recipient of two Order of the Long Leaf Pine Awards.

Harry was quite a character and never met a stranger. He was known for his sense of humor and telling and repeating "jokes" to everyone. He enjoyed spending time with his friends at the West Cabarrus YMCA and Welcome Home Veterans Coffee Shop in Mooresville. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

The family will receive friends Thursday, Dec. 17, from 1 to 2 p.m., at Cabarrus Funeral, Cremation & Cemetery, 3892 Hwy. 73 E, in Concord. Full military honors will be provided by the Marine National Honor Guard, Cabarrus County Honor Guard, and NC Patriot Guard. He will be interned in a private ceremony at All Saints' Episcopal Church Columbarium in Concord.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations sent to Princeton's Meow, 29 Brookwood Ave. NE, Concord NC 28025.

cabarrusfuneralandcremations.com


Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Dec. 16, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Cabarrus Funeral, Cremation & Cemetery
3892 Hwy 73E, Concord, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Cabarrus Funeral, Cremation & Cemetery
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cabarrus Funeral, Cremation & Cemetery.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
8 Entries
Harry was a wonderful man and so much fun to speak and share conversation. We always had in common our USMC service and our work with the Salvation Army. All I had to do was call him and he would rally three days or more coverage for the SA kettle at Sam´s Club. We´ll all miss him. Simper Fi Harry!
Stan Carpenter
March 18, 2021
First class. In every way. A real gentleman and person. I will miss him. I so enjoyed seeing him at the YMCA.
Scott Manni
March 10, 2021
Harry was a wonderful gentleman. One of a kind, I´m blessed to have known him. Prayers to his family.
Tina Shrack
December 19, 2020
Rest In Peace...Semper Fi God bless your family.
Judy Coles
December 18, 2020
A true public servant, who cherished his family! So sorry!
Jack Barringer
December 17, 2020
I love you Harry Turner. My Buddy. (the photo was in the coffee shop)
June Benfield
December 17, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Tracy Warren
December 17, 2020
Harry was a super guy! We differed in political opinion but he was the real deal ! A Patriot!
Ric Starnes
December 16, 2020
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results