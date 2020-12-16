Harry TurnerJuly 17, 1935 - December 11, 2020Harry Turner, 85, of Concord, passed away peacefully Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, with his family by his side. He was born July 17, 1935, in Oakville, Conn., to the late George P. Turner and the late Mary A. Turner, and was the 9th of 12 children.Harry leaves behind his loving and devoted wife of 64 years, Eleanor Turner; daughter, Debra Turner; grandson, Christopher Turner; brother, Douglas (Martha) Turner; and many nieces and nephews.Harry proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps. He retired from Philip Morris USA, and was a life-member of the Charlotte Chamber of Commerce. He enjoyed helping others and volunteering for many organizations. Harry was a Past Master of Babcock Masonic Lodge 322, and a member of the Oasis Temple Shriners. He was the past Chairman of the Cabarrus County Democratic Party, and past Chairman of the Cabarrus Senior Democrats. He served on the State Board of Community Colleges and the Board of the Transportation Museum. Harry was a proud recipient of two Order of the Long Leaf Pine Awards.Harry was quite a character and never met a stranger. He was known for his sense of humor and telling and repeating "jokes" to everyone. He enjoyed spending time with his friends at the West Cabarrus YMCA and Welcome Home Veterans Coffee Shop in Mooresville. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.The family will receive friends Thursday, Dec. 17, from 1 to 2 p.m., at Cabarrus Funeral, Cremation & Cemetery, 3892 Hwy. 73 E, in Concord. Full military honors will be provided by the Marine National Honor Guard, Cabarrus County Honor Guard, and NC Patriot Guard. He will be interned in a private ceremony at All Saints' Episcopal Church Columbarium in Concord.In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations sent to Princeton's Meow, 29 Brookwood Ave. NE, Concord NC 28025.