Harvey D. Lyerly
October 15, 1936 - December 8, 2020
Harvey D. Lyerly died Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at the Tucker Hospice House in Kannapolis.
A private graveside service will be held at Bethel Bear Creek Reformed Church Cemetery.
He was born Oct. 15, 1936, in Greensboro, the fourth son of the late Rev. William C. Lyerly and Helen Lentz Lyerly. In addition to his parents, his three brothers Bill, Ray, and Albert, preceded him in death.
Harvey graduated from Mount Pleasant High School and North Carolina State University and had a 32-year engineering career at Duke Energy. He enjoyed his early retirement years collecting, restoring, and exhibiting antique 32-volt Delco electrical systems.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Shirley Auten Lyerly; daughter, Susan Lyerly-Jennette; granddaughter, Madison Jennette; grandsons, Caison and Landon Jennette; sister-in-law, Jean Rushing; and many nieces and nephews.
Instead of flowers, please consider an act of kindness to another person. Tell that person how much you love them. Memorials may be sent to Bethel Bear Creek Reformed Church Cemetery Fund, 18937 Bear Creek Church Rd., Mt. Pleasant, NC 28124.
Gordon Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant www.gordonfuneralhome.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Dec. 11, 2020.