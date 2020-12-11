Menu
Harvey D. Lyerly
1936 - 2020
BORN
1936
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Gordon Funeral Home
8559 Cook Street
Mount Pleasant, NC
Harvey D. Lyerly

October 15, 1936 - December 8, 2020

Harvey D. Lyerly died Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at the Tucker Hospice House in Kannapolis.

A private graveside service will be held at Bethel Bear Creek Reformed Church Cemetery.

He was born Oct. 15, 1936, in Greensboro, the fourth son of the late Rev. William C. Lyerly and Helen Lentz Lyerly. In addition to his parents, his three brothers Bill, Ray, and Albert, preceded him in death.

Harvey graduated from Mount Pleasant High School and North Carolina State University and had a 32-year engineering career at Duke Energy. He enjoyed his early retirement years collecting, restoring, and exhibiting antique 32-volt Delco electrical systems.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Shirley Auten Lyerly; daughter, Susan Lyerly-Jennette; granddaughter, Madison Jennette; grandsons, Caison and Landon Jennette; sister-in-law, Jean Rushing; and many nieces and nephews.

Instead of flowers, please consider an act of kindness to another person. Tell that person how much you love them. Memorials may be sent to Bethel Bear Creek Reformed Church Cemetery Fund, 18937 Bear Creek Church Rd., Mt. Pleasant, NC 28124.

Gordon Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant www.gordonfuneralhome.com

Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Dec. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Gordon Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We love and miss Harvey already he was bigger than life and loved Christ, family , his puppy and his friends so much. He had a gift of giving in every way. We are all better for having known and loved him. I HOPE we can be examples of always telling others how much we care for them as Harvey did!!! Is 26:3 Praying for Shirley, Joyce Susan and family .God is truly the God of all comfort and we are praying for Him to hold you close . We love you. Here for you is you need anything
john and joyce
December 21, 2020
Shirley and family just a note to let you know how much I will miss Harvey Remembering all the good times at McGill Ave. Baptist Church. Us all dressing up at Halloween Miss seeing you! Lifting you all up in prayers and sending love your way
Penny Whitley Negre
December 14, 2020
Shirley, We were so sorry to hear of the passing of Harvey. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. He is now walking the streets of gold with Jesus.
Deborah Sanders Roach & Donna Sanders Light
December 11, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Gordon Funeral Home
December 11, 2020
