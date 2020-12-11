We love and miss Harvey already he was bigger than life and loved Christ, family , his puppy and his friends so much. He had a gift of giving in every way. We are all better for having known and loved him. I HOPE we can be examples of always telling others how much we care for them as Harvey did!!! Is 26:3 Praying for Shirley, Joyce Susan and family .God is truly the God of all comfort and we are praying for Him to hold you close . We love you. Here for you is you need anything

john and joyce December 21, 2020