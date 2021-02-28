Menu
Hazel Elizabeth Poston Ross
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Lady's Funeral Home
268 N. Cannon Blvd.
Kannapolis, NC
Hazel Elizabeth Poston Ross

Ms. Hazel Elizabeth Poston Ross, 85, of Kannapolis, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at Autumn Care of Cornelius, after a year of declining health.

Hazel was born April 4, 1935, in Iredell County. She was a daughter of the late Walter Lee and Katie Bell Brown Poston and was the youngest of 13 children. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings.

Ms. Ross is survived by her daughter, Sharon Willis and husband, Howard, of Kannapolis; son, Brian Ross and wife, Kathy, of Concord; six grandchildren, Ashleigh McIntosh, Meghan Dean (Marcus), Hunter Willis (Dakotah), Brittany Ross, Scott Ross (Amanda) and Amanda Jean Ross; and six great-grandchildren, Isabella Dean, Anderson Dean, Malone McIntosh, Ella Ross, Cole Ross, and Eli Ross.

Ms. Ross loved Jesus, reading and studying the Bible, and listening to gospel music. She was raised on a farm and was no stranger to a hard day's work. For many years, she enjoyed working with Fieldcrest Cannon in the towel cutting room. She was a talented artist, bookkeeper and seamstress, who enjoyed arts and crafts. She also enjoyed gardening and canning vegetables, feeding her hummingbirds, baking, cooking, and above all, caring for children. Ms. Ross was an intellect who loved to learn; she developed an amazing spunk and wittiness in her later years that all enjoyed and will not forget. Her family will certainly miss her caring nature and unconditional love.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Hazel Ross, please visit our Sympathy Store; or memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Ave., 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001; or by visiting www.alzfdn.org/support-us/donate/. Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory will assist the family in receiving any items placed in their care by Friday, March 6.

Lady's Funeral Home

www.ladysfuneralhome.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Feb. 28, 2021.
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.