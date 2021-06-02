Helen was a wonderful sister to me all these years We were alike and enjoyed our sister/brother relationship greatly. I am sad that she is no longer on this earth, but glad she is not suffering. I loved her. Lily and I are comforted by our memories of her. Mike, thank you for taking care of your Mom. That means the world to us. We love you Mike, and send our sympathy to you. Lily & Ralph

Ralph & Lily Family June 2, 2021