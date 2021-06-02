Menu
Helen Smith Byrd
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wilkinson Funeral Home
100 Branchview Drive Ne
Concord, NC
Helen Smith Byrd

July 24, 1927 - May 30, 2021

Mrs. Helen Smith Byrd, of Kannapolis, left our world Sunday, May 30, 2021.

She was born near Johnson City, Tenn., July 24, 1927, the daughter of Ernest J. Smith and Maude Huff Smith. Helen met her husband, James M. Byrd, while attending high school in Jonesborough, Tenn. They were married shortly after graduation.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James; and her younger son, Mitch and his wife, Lynne.

Helen is survived by son, Mike Byrd and wife, Leslie; grandchildren Travis and Lauren; and brother, Ralph Smith and wife, Lily of Rhoadesville, Va.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cabarrus County Cooperative Christian Ministries, P.O. Box 1717, Concord, NC 28026.

Wilkinson Funeral Home

www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Jun. 2, 2021.
My deepest sympathy and love to Ralph and Lily, my dear friends. I don't know you Mike, but I send you my sympathy as well.
Esther Keim
Friend
June 4, 2021
Helen was a wonderful sister to me all these years We were alike and enjoyed our sister/brother relationship greatly. I am sad that she is no longer on this earth, but glad she is not suffering. I loved her. Lily and I are comforted by our memories of her. Mike, thank you for taking care of your Mom. That means the world to us. We love you Mike, and send our sympathy to you. Lily & Ralph
Ralph & Lily
Family
June 2, 2021
