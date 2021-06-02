Helen Smith Byrd
July 24, 1927 - May 30, 2021
Mrs. Helen Smith Byrd, of Kannapolis, left our world Sunday, May 30, 2021.
She was born near Johnson City, Tenn., July 24, 1927, the daughter of Ernest J. Smith and Maude Huff Smith. Helen met her husband, James M. Byrd, while attending high school in Jonesborough, Tenn. They were married shortly after graduation.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James; and her younger son, Mitch and his wife, Lynne.
Helen is survived by son, Mike Byrd and wife, Leslie; grandchildren Travis and Lauren; and brother, Ralph Smith and wife, Lily of Rhoadesville, Va.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cabarrus County Cooperative Christian Ministries, P.O. Box 1717, Concord, NC 28026.
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Jun. 2, 2021.