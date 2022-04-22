Helen Clontz Hartsell DortonMarch 23, 1928 - April 18, 2022Helen Clontz Hartsell Dorton was born March 23, 1928, in Union County, to the late Mary Frances Dorton Hartsell and James Thomas Hartsell and passed away Monday, April 18, 2022.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, whom she loved dearly, Charles Leon Dorton; brothers, Troy, John, Homer, Earl, J. Lee and Ed Hartsell; and sisters, Georgia Hill, Becky Hathcock and Lela Mae McManus.She is survived by her son, Mike Dorton (wife, Tonda); granddaughter, Renee Dorton; grandson, Chris Dorton (wife, Rachael); and great-granddaughter, Erin Dorton.Spending her early years on the farm, Helen learned the value of hard work and family. These values carried on throughout her entire life. The only thing that meant more to her than her family was her love for the Lord. She was a Sunday school teacher, helped with VBS, played the piano, and loved singing alto in both the church choir and family gospel groups. Her prayers and love for family and friends were true, sincere, and from her heart.Her funeral will be held Saturday, April 23, at 3 p.m., at Howell's Baptist Church in Concord, with the Revs. Arvil Rushing and Bob Sturge officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m., in the church, prior to the service. Burial will follow the funeral in the church cemetery.Memorials may be made to Hospice of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081 or to Howell's Baptist Church, 3800 Baptist Lane, Concord, NC 28025.Stanly Funeral & Cremation Care of Locust