Helen Morgan West
1949 - 2022
Helen Morgan West

July 15, 1949 - March 31, 2022

Helen Morgan West, 72, passed away in her home Thursday, March 31, 2022, surrounded by her family.

Helen was born July 15, 1949, to the late Buren V. Morgan and Edna H. Morgan. Helen loved her family dearly, especially spending time with her two grandchildren. She loved to read, work on crafts, antique shopping, vacationing in the mountains, and her sweet tea!

She was an animal lover and wanted to adopt every animal she saw pictures of in shelters. She loved music, lived in North Myrtle Beach for 20 years, and spent many nights shagging the night away.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her long-time companion, Mike Rebochek of North Myrtle Beach, S.C.; and niece, Jennifer Brown of Concord.

She is survived by her daughter, Kymberli; grandchildren, Tyler and Reagan of Albemarle; brother, Mel (Cathy); niece and nephew, Lindsey and Mark of Belmont; sister, Irene (Jerry); nephew, Scott (Brett); great-nephews, Tyler and Gavan, all of Concord; and one aunt, Louise Dameron of Cramerton.

Helen was a member of Boger's Chapel U.M.C. in Concord.

A celebration of life service will be held today, Sunday, April 10, at 3 p.m., at Congregational Christian Church, 1119 Carolina Ave., in Albemarle. A visitation will follow in church Fellowship Hall.

The family would like to thank the nursing staff of Stanly Memorial Hospital for their kindness during her illness. We would also like to thank Hospice of Stanly for their loving care of Helen in her last days.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Congregational Christian Church, 1119 Carolina Ave., Albemarle, NC 28001; or any Autism charity of your choice.

Southern Piedmont Cremation

325 Harwood Street, Albemarle, NC 28001
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Apr. 10, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Praise God Your illnesses are over and you are walking in wellness with your loved ones. Love you all.
Barbara Curlee
April 9, 2022
The memories we have are too many to list...we've had many during our lives. I am so grateful that God gave you me for a sister...Through the good times and bad we have stuck together. I will love you always!!!
IRENE BROWN
April 8, 2022
