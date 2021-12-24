Henry "Hank" Merrill HunsuckerNovember 3, 1937 - December 14, 2021Henry "Hank" Merrill Hunsucker, 84, of Macon, Ga., passed away Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021.Hank was born Nov. 3, 1937, in Concord, to the late Atlas Merrill Hunsucker and the late Joyce Teague Hunsucker.Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Marie Harrison Hunsucker of Macon, Ga.; son, Tony Hunsucker and wife, Brenda, of Pickens, S.C.; daughter, Connie Phillips of Concord; grandchildren, Jason Hunsucker and wife, Jennifer, Kyle Hunsucker, Spencer Phillips and wife, Stephanie, and Carly Phillips; and great-grandchildren, Braden Gosnell, Tyler Hunsucker, Josie Hunsucker, Jacob Hunsucker, Skylar Daigle, Bentley Daigle and Vivian Phillips.Hank grew up in the Winecoff community, where he was the first Eagle Scout at Mt Olivet troop 34. He graduated from Winecoff High School in 1956. He went on to serve in the U.S. Air Force National Guard and Reserve. For 35 years, he worked for Southern Railway/ Norfolk Southern which carried him throughout Georgia and South Carolina. He was an avid shooter, golfer and woodworker. He won multiple state and world championship titles in both pistol and skeet shooting, and served as president of the Greenville, S.C. gun club. He was president of the Dixie Senior Golf Association and loved sharing his wood working skills with his family and Park Memorial U.M.C., where he was a member. He loved his communities and served as Assistant Chief of the Volunteer Fire Department in Blacksburg, S.C., was a Third Degree Master in his Freemason lodge and belonged to the Hejaz Shrine Temple. During his retirement years, he and Marie loved spending time with the family and loading the camper and traveling across the country, seeing everything they could from Florida to Alaska.The family will receive friends from 2 to 2:45 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 28, at Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church, 301 Mt. Olivet Rd., in Concord. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m., officiated by the Rev. Neal Jones. Burial will take place at Carolina Memorial Park in Kannapolis.Memorials may be made to Park Memorial U.M.C., 5290 Arkwright Rd., Macon, GA 31210.Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord