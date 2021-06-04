Herman Brown ChildersMarch 30, 1926 - May 31, 2021Herman Brown Childers, 95, of Mouth of Wilson, Va., passed away Monday, May 31, 2021 at Mt. Valley Hospice & Palliative Care. A celebration of life will be officiated by Pastor David Jacobs, Saturday, June 5. The celebration will be held at Multiply Church Village, 280 Concord Pkwy. N Ste. 15. The family will receive friends and family at 1 p.m., with the service to begin at 2 p.m.Herman was born March 30, 1926, in Rowan County, to Walter Agusta and Alma Jones Childers. Herman entered the Army during World War II, shortly before age 17. He worked for over 50 years in the textile industry of North Carolina. Later in life, he enjoyed his Christmas tree farm in Virginia. He loved to talk with friends and family.Herman was preceded in death by his wife, Charlsie Linder Childers; son, Thomas Brown Childers; brothers, Walter, James, Ralph, Bill, Ray, Junior and Bobby Childers; sisters, Alma Childers and Barbara Oates. He is survived by daughter, Linda C. Holbrook; son, Timothy H. Childers; grandchildren, Tawana P. Yoak, Joanna Reneé Childers and Zachary A. Childers; great-grandchildren, Catlin Yoak, Lillian Childers, Evan Butler and Josie Childers; great-great-grandchild, Bella Paris; siblings, Christine Williams and Eugene Childers. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to be made to Mt. Valley Hospice & Palliative Care, 401 Technology Lane Ste. 200, Mt. Airy, NC 27030.