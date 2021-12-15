Hester Dorton SwaringenOctober 6, 1949 - December 11, 2021Mrs. Hester Dorton Swaringen, of Eastcliff Dr. in Concord, passed away Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at St. Andrews Living Center.Her funeral will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Dec. 17, at Covenant Presbyterian Church, officiated by the Dr. Rev. Scott Simpson. The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. The burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery.Hester was born Oct. 6, 1949, in Concord, to Willis Augustus Dorton and Nellie Harrison Dorton. After 30 years, she retired from the U.S. Postal Service, where she was awarded the Million Mile Award. Hester was active in her church and previously served as an Elder. Though Alzheimer's took away her active presence during her final years, her infectious laugh, servant's heart, and devotion to her family will forever be her memory.Hester is survived by her husband of 50 years, Mike Swaringen; children, Blaine Swaringen and wife, Elizabeth of Apex, and Ashley S. Tierney and husband, Patrick of Concord; grandchildren, Carson and Harrison Swaringen, and Mary-Clare and Ann-Margaret Tierney; and sister, Mary Margaret Overcash and husband, Dale of Cornelius.Memorials may be made to Covenant Presbyterian Church, 731 Union St. S, Concord, NC 28025.Wilkinson Funeral Home