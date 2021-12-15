Menu
Hester Dorton Swaringen
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wilkinson Funeral Home
100 Branchview Drive Ne
Concord, NC
Hester Dorton Swaringen

October 6, 1949 - December 11, 2021

Mrs. Hester Dorton Swaringen, of Eastcliff Dr. in Concord, passed away Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at St. Andrews Living Center.

Her funeral will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Dec. 17, at Covenant Presbyterian Church, officiated by the Dr. Rev. Scott Simpson. The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. The burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery.

Hester was born Oct. 6, 1949, in Concord, to Willis Augustus Dorton and Nellie Harrison Dorton. After 30 years, she retired from the U.S. Postal Service, where she was awarded the Million Mile Award. Hester was active in her church and previously served as an Elder. Though Alzheimer's took away her active presence during her final years, her infectious laugh, servant's heart, and devotion to her family will forever be her memory.

Hester is survived by her husband of 50 years, Mike Swaringen; children, Blaine Swaringen and wife, Elizabeth of Apex, and Ashley S. Tierney and husband, Patrick of Concord; grandchildren, Carson and Harrison Swaringen, and Mary-Clare and Ann-Margaret Tierney; and sister, Mary Margaret Overcash and husband, Dale of Cornelius.

Memorials may be made to Covenant Presbyterian Church, 731 Union St. S, Concord, NC 28025.

Wilkinson Funeral Home

www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Dec. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Visitation
11:30a.m. - 1:00p.m.
731 Union St S, CONCORD, NC
Dec
17
Service
1:00p.m.
731 Union St S, CONCORD, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Wilkinson Funeral Home
