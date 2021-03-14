Menu
Hilda Irene Troxell Ramseur
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home
716 S Main Street
Landis, NC
Hilda Irene Troxell Ramseur

November 27, 1929 - February 28, 2021

Hilda Irene Troxell Ramseur, 91, of Landis, passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by loved ones, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021.

Hilda was born Nov. 27, 1929, in Winston-Salem, to Lester George and Cleo Leona Lentz Troxell. In addition to her parents, Hilda was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 68 years, Walter; sister, Bonita Troxell Francis; and son-in-law, Mark McDaniel.

Hilda was a graduate of James A. Gray High School and Catawba College. At Catawba College, she played clarinet in the band, which is where she met Walt. They became an item after the young men on the band bus took turns giving Hilda birthday kisses, and Walt went back for seconds! Walt and Hilda were faithful Catawba Chiefs Club members for decades, attending many football, baseball, and basketball games, where Hilda's cheers were among the loudest. Hilda was presented the Catawba College Distinguished Alumni Award in 1981.

Hilda was a teacher at Landis High School and Landis Elementary. She taught for 27 years, and was the Teacher of the Year at Landis Elementary in 1982. She enjoyed volunteering as a docent at the Dr. Josephus Hall House in Salisbury for many years, accumulating 1312 hours of service; and was honored for her service at the Historic Salisbury Foundation's 2005 and 2017 Preservation Awards ceremonies. Hilda was a faithful member of St. John's Reformed Church in Kannapolis, where she and Walt loved singing in the choir and participating in other areas for many years.

Hilda is survived by her three daughters, Pamela McDaniel, Sandra (Al) Hicks and Julie (Greg) Lewis; six grandchildren, Dr. Matthew (Dr. Lexie Riofrio) and Madison McDaniel, Brent and Billy Hicks and Meredith and Ethan Lewis; three great-grandchildren, Maddox, Micah and Mason McDaniel; brother, Larry (Linda) Troxell; and many nieces and nephews.

Hilda loved being surrounded by family members and friends. She enjoyed spending time with them in Landis, at the beach, and in the mountains. She was a devoted mother, and loved playing games and cards with her grandchildren. Hilda was unfailingly kind, exceedingly thoughtful, and had a true giving heart, often providing meals and baked goods to people who were going through difficult times. She also showed her love and concern for others through frequent greeting cards and phone calls. Hilda never met a stranger and once had a pleasant conversation for half an hour with someone who had accidentally called the wrong phone number.

The family is grateful to the caregivers of Central Carolina Home Care, especially long-time caregiver, Deloris Sechler. The family also appreciates the assistance provided by Hospice & Palliative Care of Cabarrus County.

Hilda's desire was to have a joint memorial service with her beloved Walt. The service will be held at Omwake-Dearborn Chapel on the Catawba College campus Thursday, April 8, at 2 p.m. Both Hilda's and Walt's ashes will be interred at Salisbury National Cemetery Annex Friday, April 9, at 11 a.m. COVID-19 prevention measures of social distancing and masks will be in place at both services to assure safety.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to The Walter R. and Hilda Troxell Ramseur Endowed Scholarship fund at Catawba College, 2300 W Innes St., Salisbury, NC 28144; or St. John's Reformed Church, 901 N Main St., Kannapolis, NC 28081.

Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home

www.linn-honeycutt.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Mar. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
8
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Omwake-Dearborn Chapel on the Catawba College campus
NC
Apr
9
Interment
11:00a.m.
Salisbury National Cemetery Annex
NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Nothing but fond memories of this wonderful teacher. I honestly believe that she was one of many that taught me how to be a good and caring person. Glad to say that still holds true today. I value people and I honestly valued her. My deepest condolences to the family.
Wendy Hudson Briggs, Phoenix AZ
Wendy Briggs
Student
March 8, 2021
I have very fond memories of Mrs. Ramseur. Always a kind and gracious soul. Love and prayers to the family.
Susan Corriher
Friend
March 8, 2021
Sorry to hear about Mrs. Ramseur.... that’s what we always called her when she taught at Landis High School back in the early fifties. She was always a kind teacher, concerned about her students, of which I was one. I want to express my sympathy to the family.
Doris Fulcher
Student
March 7, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results