Horace Douglas Mauldin Sr.January 31, 1938 - April 1, 2022Mr. Horace Douglas Mauldin Sr. of Zion Church Rd., in Concord, passed away Friday, April 1, 2022, at Tucker Hospice House.His funeral will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, April 4, at Wilkinson Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Tim Patrick. Burial will follow at Carolina Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at 12:30 p.m., at the funeral home.Doug was born Jan. 31, 1938, in Concord, to the late Horace Armfield Mauldin and Ola Mae Raymer Mauldin. He was a truck driver with Harris Transport for over 50 years, and also drove a bus for the Central Cabarrus High School band. Doug also enjoyed watching sports, especially basketball and NASCAR. He was a member of Westford United Methodist Church.Doug is survived by wife, Betty Jean Hopkins Maudlin; sons, Doug Mauldin Jr of the home, Dean Mauldin and wife, Kathy of Snellville, Ga., and "adopted son," Mike Fleming of Concord; granddaughters, Haley Mauldin, Jordan Smith, Shannan Jackson, Amanda Oden and Lindsay Oden; great-granddaughters, Audrie and Kayla; sister, Phyllis Heald and husband, Jim of Harrisburg; brother, Doyle Mauldin and wife, Linda of China Grove; and other extended family members.Wilkinson Funeral Home