Howard Franklin Helms
May 11, 1941 - September 26, 2021
Howard Franklin Helms, 80, of Concord, passed away Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Atrium Health Cabarrus in Concord.
Howard was born May 11, 1941, in Cabarrus County, to the late Mary Hudson Helms. He was also preceded in death by his son, Darrell Franklin Helms; brothers, Olin Helms, and James Helms; and sister, Willene Herrin.
The family will receive friends from 3 to 4:45 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 29, at Eastside Baptist Missionary Church, 199 Elgin Dr. NE in Concord. The funeral service will follow at 5 p.m., officiated by Stephen Burrow.
Survivors include loving wife of 61 years, Gail Helms of Concord; daughters, Angela (Scott) Joyner and Mary Denise Helms; grandchildren, Michael Helms, Heather Clay, Cody Helms, Jared Helms, and Maverick "Chase" Joyner; and brother, Joe Helms.
Memorials may be made to Eastside Baptist Missionary Church, 199 Elgin Dr. NE, Concord, NC 28025.
