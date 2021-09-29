Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Howard Franklin Helms
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hartsell Funeral Home - Concord
460 Branchview Dr. NE
Concord, NC
Howard Franklin Helms

May 11, 1941 - September 26, 2021

Howard Franklin Helms, 80, of Concord, passed away Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Atrium Health Cabarrus in Concord.

Howard was born May 11, 1941, in Cabarrus County, to the late Mary Hudson Helms. He was also preceded in death by his son, Darrell Franklin Helms; brothers, Olin Helms, and James Helms; and sister, Willene Herrin.

The family will receive friends from 3 to 4:45 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 29, at Eastside Baptist Missionary Church, 199 Elgin Dr. NE in Concord. The funeral service will follow at 5 p.m., officiated by Stephen Burrow.

Survivors include loving wife of 61 years, Gail Helms of Concord; daughters, Angela (Scott) Joyner and Mary Denise Helms; grandchildren, Michael Helms, Heather Clay, Cody Helms, Jared Helms, and Maverick "Chase" Joyner; and brother, Joe Helms.

Memorials may be made to Eastside Baptist Missionary Church, 199 Elgin Dr. NE, Concord, NC 28025.

Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord

www.hartsellfh.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Sep. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
29
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 4:45p.m.
Eastside Missionary Baptist Church
Sep
29
Funeral service
5:00p.m.
Eastside Missionary Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by:
Hartsell Funeral Home - Concord
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hartsell Funeral Home - Concord.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Gail I am so sorry for your loss. Howard was a wonderful person. I loved to ride by and see him out, I would just about every time stop and talk with him. He will be missed. Just knowing he is in heaven with family, is a blessing. It is hard , I know I am there also. Loss for words. I love you all, prayers sent your way and the kids
Debbie Mauldin
Family
September 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results