Howard Troutman Sr.June 28, 1929 - May 30, 2021Raymond Howard Troutman Sr., 91, of Kannapolis, passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021, at his home.He was born June 28, 1929, in Rowan County, a son of the late Raymond George Troutman and Mary Ellen Cline Troutman. He was preceded in death by his wife, Myrtle Brawley Troutman; son, Raymond "Ray" Howard Troutman Jr.; brothers, Bill Troutman and Bob Troutman; and a sister, Vernell Davidson.Raymond had retired from Cannon Mills where he was a former Superintendent. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army during World War II. He was a lifetime member of the VFW. Raymond was Chief of the Cabarrus Rescue Squad for many years. He also was a State Instructor for the Rescue Squad. Raymond also was a First Aid Instructor at Rowan Technical College (now RCCC). He was a member of Mt. Moriah Lutheran Church in China Grove. He had been a longtime member of the former St. David's Lutheran Church in Kannapolis where he was a former Sunday school teacher and church council member.Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, June 5, at Whitley's Funeral Home Chapel officiated by the Revs. Tim Kneuss and Gillon Jones. Burial will follow at Carolina Memorial Park. His family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service.Raymond is survived by three daughters, Rickie T. Walker, Sylvia T. Graham (Terry), Anna T. Jones (David); grandchildren, Sammy Walker, Shelley McAnulty (Randy), Kimberley McCauley (Hank), Dee Cox (Jeff), Kevin Graham, Gillon Jones (Leila), John Jones (Bethany); great-grandchildren, Bethany Christy (Robert), Summer McAnulty, Walker McAnulty, Zachary Walker, Elijah Walker, Kaylen McCauley, Wren McCauley, Elsie Jones, Emilie Jones, Adelaide Jones, and Georgia Jones; great-great-grandchild, Lilly Christy; and brothers, Earl Troutman and Glenn Troutman.Memorials may be made to Mt. Moriah Lutheran Church, 750 Mt. Moriah Church Rd., China Grove, NC 28023.Whitley's Funeral Home