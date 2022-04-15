Menu
Ira Buford Howell Jr.
1939 - 2022
BORN
1939
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Hartsell Funeral Home - Midland
13575 Broadway Ave.
Midland, NC
Ira Buford Howell Jr.

February 24, 1939 - April 12, 2022

Ira Buford Howell Jr., 83, of Stanfield, passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 12, 2022.

Mr. Howell was born Feb. 24, 1939, to the late Ira Buford Howell Sr. and the late Beulah Tucker Howell. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Kay Howell; and son, Tony Howell.

Survivors include his wife, Elizabeth "Gail" Howell; son, Bobby Howell and wife, Ann, of Midland; and granddaughter, Alicia Scott and husband, Stephen.

The family will receive friends from 12 to 12:45 p.m., Saturday, April 16, at Bethel Church of Midland, 12700 Idlebrook Rd. in Midland. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m., officiated by Bishop J. Lawrence McCleskey. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to your local Lions Club organization or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Hartsell Funeral Home of Midland

www.hartsellfh.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Apr. 15, 2022.
