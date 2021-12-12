Menu
Irene Petrea Cook
1931 - 2021
Irene Petrea Cook

December 9, 1931 - December 8, 2021

Irene Lectie Petrea Cook, 89, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at her home.

According to her wishes, there will be no services. A fish fry in memorial of both Teddy and Irene will be held in the spring of 2022.

Irene was born Dec. 9, 1931, in Cabarrus County, to the late Madison and Ruth Shoe Petrea. She enjoyed baking cakes and pies, playing bingo and hosting fish fry's at her home for family and friends. She was also active in the Women of the Moose Lodge and a life-time member of the American Legion Women's Auxiliary. She was preceded in death by her husband, Teddy; daughter, Nancy Mitchell; and grandson, Travis Cook.

She is survived by a son, Terry Cook (Lisa); grandchildren, Leigh Locklear, Jody Lowder, Dale Cook, Craig Argabright, Paul Miller and Will Miller; 15 great-grandchildren; niece, Maggie Petrea, whom she dearly loved; and her faithful dog and protector, Tiger.

Memorials may be directed to Hospice and Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28083.

www.gordonfuneralhome.com

Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Dec. 12, 2021.
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Gordon Funeral Home
December 12, 2021
