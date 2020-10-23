Iva Virginia BrockMarch 4, 1940 - October 20, 2020Iva Virginia Brock of Kannapolis, went to be with her Lord Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020.She was born March 4, 1940, in Rockingham, a daughter of the late Willie and Bertha Odom Brown. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by one brother, Charles Brown; and three sisters, Leona Ferguson, Ila Hines, and Lorene Watson.Iva worked in Cannon Mills for 30 years and retired from the Cabarrus County Schools system.She was a member of Genesis Baptist Church. In early life she enjoyed singing in church, camping, and having family get-togethers.Due to the current COVID-19 situation, a graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Oct. 23, at Carolina Memorial Park, conducted by the Rev. Charles Rogers.She is survived by her husband of 64 years, James Vernon Brock; son, Darol James Brock and wife, Lee Ellen Brock, of Kannapolis; grandchildren, Jenilee Hope Kennedy and husband, Mark, of Clemmons, and Seth Walker Brock and wife, Traci, of Kannapolis; and five great-grandchildren, Savannah, Heidi and Kate Kennedy all from Clemmons, and Jullia and Sam Brock of Kannapolis. Also surviving are two brothers, Tony W. Brown and Bobby R. Brown; and three sisters, Betty Caulder, Trena Curtis all of Chesterfield, S.C., and Cammie Chinery of Myrtle Beach, S.C.The family request that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081.Whitley's Funeral Home