Ivory Lee Severt Holland
1942 - 2021
Ivory Lee Severt Holland

June 18, 1942 - September 24, 2021

Mrs. Ivory Lee Severt Holland, 79, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Friday Sept. 24, 2021, at her home, after a long hard fight with cancer.

Mrs. Holland was born June 18, 1942, to the late Gene James Severt and Leoria Straughn Severt. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Helen Severt, Shirley Trull and Sylvia Severt.

She was a Christian woman who loved spending time with family and friends.

She had two very special friends, Stoney and Carolyn Hatley. They would enjoy their regular outings to their favorite spot, Buddy's Place in Mt. Pleasant.

She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Joe Holland; two daughters, Chrystal Guyette and husband, Matt, of Stanfield, Leslie Seagraves and husband, Brad, of Rockwell; two brothers, Gene Severt Jr. and wife, Carol Jean, of Kannapolis and Dennis Severt of Concord; brother-in-law, Robert Trull of China Grove; grandchildren, Matthew and wife, Hollie Guyette, Emily and Cody Guyette, Logan, Jacob and Wyatt Seagraves; one great-grandson, Andrew Guyette; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family received friends Tuesday, Sept. 28, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Wilkinson Funeral Home.

The funeral will be held Wednesday, Sept. 29, at 11 a.m., in the chapel of Wilkinson Funeral Home, with Pastor William Nix officiating.

Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Sep. 29, 2021.
So sorry to hear of the passing of our sweet friend. We have missed her every Sunday at church. A dear , sweet lady. Joe, you Leslie , Krystal and all have our prayers and sympathy.
Doreen and Jerry Shoe
September 30, 2021
