Ivory Lee Severt HollandJune 18, 1942 - September 24, 2021Mrs. Ivory Lee Severt Holland, 79, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Friday Sept. 24, 2021, at her home, after a long hard fight with cancer.Mrs. Holland was born June 18, 1942, to the late Gene James Severt and Leoria Straughn Severt. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Helen Severt, Shirley Trull and Sylvia Severt.She was a Christian woman who loved spending time with family and friends.She had two very special friends, Stoney and Carolyn Hatley. They would enjoy their regular outings to their favorite spot, Buddy's Place in Mt. Pleasant.She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Joe Holland; two daughters, Chrystal Guyette and husband, Matt, of Stanfield, Leslie Seagraves and husband, Brad, of Rockwell; two brothers, Gene Severt Jr. and wife, Carol Jean, of Kannapolis and Dennis Severt of Concord; brother-in-law, Robert Trull of China Grove; grandchildren, Matthew and wife, Hollie Guyette, Emily and Cody Guyette, Logan, Jacob and Wyatt Seagraves; one great-grandson, Andrew Guyette; and numerous nieces and nephews.The family received friends Tuesday, Sept. 28, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Wilkinson Funeral Home.The funeral will be held Wednesday, Sept. 29, at 11 a.m., in the chapel of Wilkinson Funeral Home, with Pastor William Nix officiating.Wilkinson Funeral Home