Jack Donald HarwellOctober 18, 1935 - September 28, 2021Jack Donald Harwell was welcomed home into the arms of Jesus Christ, our Lord and Savior Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at Tucker Hospice House in Kannapolis. He was surrounded by loving family.Jack was born Oct. 18, 1935, and spent his entire life in the Kannapolis area. He retired after 55 years of service as a forklift mechanic for R.S. Braswell Company in December 2016. He and his wife, Shelby were devoted members of Central Baptist Church in Kannapolis for more than 48 years. Anyone who knew him will remember him as an honest, gentle and kind Christian man, with a deep love for his Lord, his family and his friends.Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Mary Harwell; daughter, Jacqueline Jean Harwell Barbee; grandson, Joshua Scott Harwell; three brothers, Tom Harwell, Jimmy Harwell and Bud Harwell; and four sisters, Mabel Harwell Benfield, Carol Harwell Boyd, Ola Belle Harwell and Louise Harwell Shumake.Left behind to cherish his life, his love and beautiful memory are his lovely wife of 64 years, Shelby Christy Harwell; two sons, Donald Scott Harwell (Monica) and Jeffrey Lynn Harwell (Lori); nine grandchildren, Jennifer Barbee Branch, Kathy Barbee Hill, Christina Barbee Fink, Angela Harwell Smith, Zachary Harwell, Ashlyn Harwell Holtzen, Allison Harwell Stubbs, Cameron Harwell and Brittany Harwell; 15 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.The funeral services to honor Jack's life will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 2, at Central Baptist Church. A burial will follow in Carolina Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Friday evening, Oct. 1, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Whitley's Funeral Home, 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd. in Kannapolis.In lieu of flowers, donations to Central Baptist Church, 1810 Moose Rd., Kannapolis, NC 28083 are welcomed and appreciated.Whitley's Funeral Home