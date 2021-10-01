Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jack Donald Harwell
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Whitley's Funeral Home
1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd
Kannapolis, NC
Jack Donald Harwell

October 18, 1935 - September 28, 2021

Jack Donald Harwell was welcomed home into the arms of Jesus Christ, our Lord and Savior Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at Tucker Hospice House in Kannapolis. He was surrounded by loving family.

Jack was born Oct. 18, 1935, and spent his entire life in the Kannapolis area. He retired after 55 years of service as a forklift mechanic for R.S. Braswell Company in December 2016. He and his wife, Shelby were devoted members of Central Baptist Church in Kannapolis for more than 48 years. Anyone who knew him will remember him as an honest, gentle and kind Christian man, with a deep love for his Lord, his family and his friends.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Mary Harwell; daughter, Jacqueline Jean Harwell Barbee; grandson, Joshua Scott Harwell; three brothers, Tom Harwell, Jimmy Harwell and Bud Harwell; and four sisters, Mabel Harwell Benfield, Carol Harwell Boyd, Ola Belle Harwell and Louise Harwell Shumake.

Left behind to cherish his life, his love and beautiful memory are his lovely wife of 64 years, Shelby Christy Harwell; two sons, Donald Scott Harwell (Monica) and Jeffrey Lynn Harwell (Lori); nine grandchildren, Jennifer Barbee Branch, Kathy Barbee Hill, Christina Barbee Fink, Angela Harwell Smith, Zachary Harwell, Ashlyn Harwell Holtzen, Allison Harwell Stubbs, Cameron Harwell and Brittany Harwell; 15 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.

The funeral services to honor Jack's life will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 2, at Central Baptist Church. A burial will follow in Carolina Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Friday evening, Oct. 1, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Whitley's Funeral Home, 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd. in Kannapolis.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Central Baptist Church, 1810 Moose Rd., Kannapolis, NC 28083 are welcomed and appreciated.

Whitley's Funeral Home

www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Oct. 1, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Whitley's Funeral Home
1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd, Kannapolis, NC
Oct
2
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Central Baptist Church
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Whitley's Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Whitley's Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Prayers to you and your family! I will always remember ya´ll as the sweet loving family that lived just a few house down the road from us!! May God be with you all during this time!
Brenda Isenhour Kirk
Other
October 3, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results