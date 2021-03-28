Jack Worth Lail Sr.January 8, 1926 - March 25, 2021Jack Worth Lail Sr., 95, of Kannapolis, went to be with the Lord Thursday, March 25, 2021, at his residence. Death was unexpected.Jack was born Jan. 8, 1926, in Catawba County, a son of the late Charles Vester Lail and Alice Pearl Buff Lail. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers; and his wife, Mary Jacqueline Barnhardt Lail, who died Jan. 15, 2018.Mr. Lail was the oldest member of Shiloh United Methodist Church in Concord. He was a retired educator, teaching 5th grade at Wolf Meadow Elementary School, until his retirement. He was a veteran of World War II, serving with the U.S. Army Air Force. He was a member of Derita Lodge #715 AF & AM receiving his 60-year pin. He enjoyed crossword puzzles and western novels and movies.The funeral services for Mr. Lail will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, March 29, at Shiloh United Methodist Church, conducted by the Rev. David Cochran. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in the church cemetery with Masonic graveside rites conducted by Derita Lodge #715.Family members left to cherish his memory are one son, Jack Worth Lail Jr. and wife, Paula, of Kannapolis; daughter, Elizabeth Williams and husband, Scott, of Charlotte; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.Memorials may be made to Shiloh United Methodist Church, 4149 Odell School Rd., Concord, NC 28027.Whitley's Funeral Home