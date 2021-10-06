Jack Edward Morgan



January 7, 1948 - October 3, 2021



Mr. Jack Edward Morgan, 73, passed away Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at Atrium Health Cabarrus in Concord.



A private family memorial service will be held at a later time.



Mr. Morgan was born Jan. 7, 1948, in Cabarrus County. He was a son of the late Fred Alan Morgan and Elizabeth Honeycutt Morgan Hillman. He was a member of Charity Baptist Church where he was active in all phases of the church. He loved his entire family, especially his grandchildren. Jack enjoyed hunting and fishing. He also loved the beach and the mountains. Jack retired as a health care administrator for 32 years at the former First Assembly Living Center.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sister, Dianne Pittmon; and two brothers, Bud Rogers and Leo Morgan.



Mr. Morgan is survived by his wife of 54 years, Wanda Sue Slough Morgan; two daughters, Jackie Morrison and husband, Todd, of Salisbury and Kelly Broadway of China Grove; brother, Steve Morgan of Lynchburg, Va.; six grandchildren, Hunter Morgan, Morgan Malker and husband, Miles, Summer Broadway, Jessie Broadway, Emma Grace Broadway and Tabitha Swink; a special niece, Lori Stewart and her daughters, Kennedy and Sydney; and his canine companions, Charlie and Bella.



Memorials may be sent to Charity Baptist Church, 2420 Brantley Rd., Kannapolis, NC 28083.



Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Oct. 6, 2021.