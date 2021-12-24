Menu
Jackie Arnold Clay
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hartsell Funeral Home - Concord
460 Branchview Dr. NE
Concord, NC
Jackie Arnold Clay

October 13, 1935 - December 21, 2021

Jackie Arnold Clay, 86, of Concord, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at Atrium Health Cabarrus in Concord.

Mr. Clay was born Oct. 13, 1935, in Concord, to the late Harold Dutch Clay Sr. and the late Wateree Forrest Clay. He was also preceded in death by son, Jerry Rogers.

Jack proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from April 14, 1958 to April 13, 1960. After his military service Jack went on to operate a successful business in construction for many years until he retired.

After retiring, Jack spent his time in his beloved garden, where he made precious memories with his children and grandchildren, and shared his vegetables with so many family and friends. He was a loving father, husband, grandfather and a great friend to everyone. He is deeply loved and will be missed but never forgotten.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Faye Sutton Clay; three children, Cathy Marlow, Wateree Allen, and Jack (Jennifer) Clay Jr. Jack was blessed with 10 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren who he deeply loved and who loved him dearly; and brothers, Jimmie (Betty) Clay and David (Nancy) Clay.

The family will hold private services.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the Elma C. Lomax Research and Education Farm, 3445 Atando Rd., Concord, NC 28025, in Jack's honor.

Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord

www.hartsellfh.com

Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Dec. 24, 2021.
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.