Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune
Jacob H.H. Sloop
1923 - 2020
BORN
1923
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Whitley's Funeral Home
1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd
Kannapolis, NC
Jacob H.H. Sloop

February 14, 1923 - December 12, 2020

Jacob H.H. Sloop, 97, of Rockwell, went into his heavenly home Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020.

Jacob was born Feb. 14, 1923, in Kannapolis, to the late Waldo Jeremiah Sloop Sr. and Bessie Maybelle Morgan Sloop.

Jacob was one from a family of 14 children. He was a hard worker and operated Jacob H.H. Sloop Hauling and Grading. He was charter member of Bethany Lutheran Church and a current member of New Hope Lutheran Church. In his free time, he enjoyed water skiing, going RV camping and traveling, and dancing at the Senior Club with friends. He was also a member of an antique car club.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife of 52 years, Flora Vernice Shaver Sloop in 1994; granddaughter, Taylor Elizabeth Miller; and 10 siblings.

Those left to cherish his memory include his beloved wife of 25 years, Mary L. Snead Sloop; children, Judy Sloop Frye (the Rev. Dr. Michael Frye), Danny Hall Sloop (Susan Bonds Sloop), Amy Sloop Morris (Rick), and Avery Sloop West (Kevin), and Deborah Snead Peabody; grandchildren, Elizabeth Anne Frye, Jennifer Leigh Frye (Carolina Alzuru), Dana Sloop Hinson (Dean), Lauren Sloop Nichols (Craig), Rachel Ann Mills (Justin Anderson), Hanna Mills Elliott (Jared), Edward James Miller III, Joshua Ryan Sloop Miller (Hannah), Kayla Nicole Miller, Kendall Elizabeth West, Wendy Leigh Snead, Whitney Alexandra Snead, Mary Blythe Snead, Emily Lauren Snead, Anita Leigh Snead, and Jefferson Cureton; great-grandchildren, Cooper Hinson, Jack Smith, Paul Smith, Zoey Nichols, Zander Nichols, Rhett Anderson, Evan James Miller, Matthew Jeremiah Miller, Kilyan Damon Gillespe, and Mattox Griffin Snead; brother, Tommy Sloop; and sisters, Margaret Sloop York and Linda Sloop Menius.

A graveside service was held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 15, at Carolina Memorial Park, with the Rev. Dr. Michael Frye officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to New Hope Lutheran Church, 1615 Brantley Rd., Kannapolis, NC 28083.

Whitley's Funeral Home

www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune from Dec. 14 to Dec. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Carolina Memorial Park
601 Mt. Olivet Road, Kannapolis, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Whitley's Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Thank you for your sweet words upon the passing of my Daddy, Jacob H. H. Sloop. Your love, prayers and support during this time is greatly appreciated. Daddy lived a full life, that was filled with family and friends.
Avery Sloop West
Daughter
December 30, 2020
Avery,,this is Cathy, the lady that cleaned your house and your dads house,,,Frances Kanipe sister,,,,,I am so sorry to hear about your loss,,,,he is in a better place now,,,,you take care and stay safe,,,,,have you heard about Frances,,if you haven't call me 704-918-2488 if i don't answer please leave me a message and i will call you back,,
Cathy Tucker
December 24, 2020
So Sorry to hear of Mr Sloop passing .
My prayers are with the family!
Such an amazing man.
Pam Ramsey
December 19, 2020
This world has lost one of the finest men I have ever had the opportunity to share my life with. Jacob loved Mary Lou and took in her family and made all of his. He has carved out a special place in my heart. I love you Jacob. I am so happy you are whole now. We will miss you terribly. Fly high sweet man. You deserve your place in Heaven.
Wendy Snead
December 14, 2020
