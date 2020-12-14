Jacob H.H. SloopFebruary 14, 1923 - December 12, 2020Jacob H.H. Sloop, 97, of Rockwell, went into his heavenly home Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020.Jacob was born Feb. 14, 1923, in Kannapolis, to the late Waldo Jeremiah Sloop Sr. and Bessie Maybelle Morgan Sloop.Jacob was one from a family of 14 children. He was a hard worker and operated Jacob H.H. Sloop Hauling and Grading. He was charter member of Bethany Lutheran Church and a current member of New Hope Lutheran Church. In his free time, he enjoyed water skiing, going RV camping and traveling, and dancing at the Senior Club with friends. He was also a member of an antique car club.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife of 52 years, Flora Vernice Shaver Sloop in 1994; granddaughter, Taylor Elizabeth Miller; and 10 siblings.Those left to cherish his memory include his beloved wife of 25 years, Mary L. Snead Sloop; children, Judy Sloop Frye (the Rev. Dr. Michael Frye), Danny Hall Sloop (Susan Bonds Sloop), Amy Sloop Morris (Rick), and Avery Sloop West (Kevin), and Deborah Snead Peabody; grandchildren, Elizabeth Anne Frye, Jennifer Leigh Frye (Carolina Alzuru), Dana Sloop Hinson (Dean), Lauren Sloop Nichols (Craig), Rachel Ann Mills (Justin Anderson), Hanna Mills Elliott (Jared), Edward James Miller III, Joshua Ryan Sloop Miller (Hannah), Kayla Nicole Miller, Kendall Elizabeth West, Wendy Leigh Snead, Whitney Alexandra Snead, Mary Blythe Snead, Emily Lauren Snead, Anita Leigh Snead, and Jefferson Cureton; great-grandchildren, Cooper Hinson, Jack Smith, Paul Smith, Zoey Nichols, Zander Nichols, Rhett Anderson, Evan James Miller, Matthew Jeremiah Miller, Kilyan Damon Gillespe, and Mattox Griffin Snead; brother, Tommy Sloop; and sisters, Margaret Sloop York and Linda Sloop Menius.A graveside service was held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 15, at Carolina Memorial Park, with the Rev. Dr. Michael Frye officiating.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to New Hope Lutheran Church, 1615 Brantley Rd., Kannapolis, NC 28083.Whitley's Funeral Home