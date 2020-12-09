James Vernon BrockJune 10, 1937 - December 6, 2020James Vernon Brock, 83, of Kannapolis, went to be with his Lord Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020He was born June 10, 1937, in Chesterfield, S.C., a son of the late Samuel Walker Brock and Bessie Leona Pressley Brock. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Iva Virginia Brock; two brothers, Samuel William Brock and Harold Dean Brock; and two sisters, Mary Louise Terry and Sarah Bernice Joplin.He is survived by his son, Darol James Brock and wife, Lee Ellen, of Kannapolis; grandchildren, Jenilee Hope Kennedy and husband, Mark, of Clemmons, Seth Walker Brock and wife, Traci, of Kannapolis; and five great-grandchildren, Savannah, Heidi and Kate Kennedy from Clemmons and Julia and Sam Brock of Kannapolis; and sister, Shirley Ann Barnes of Chesterfield, S.C.Vernon worked in Cannon Mills for 32 years and retired from Picanol of America after 14 years. He served in the Army National Guard. Vernon was a member of the Genesis Baptist Church. In early life he enjoyed camping, fishing, and working on machinery.Private funeral services are scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 9.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Best of Care Assisted Living, 234 Northdale Ave., Kannapolis, NC 28081.Whitley's Funeral Home