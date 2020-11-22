Menu
James Edward Canupp
1939 - 2020
BORN
1939
DIED
2020
James Edward Canupp

March 6, 1939 - November 19, 2020

James Edward Canupp, 81, passed away with his loving wife by his side Nov. 19, 2020.

He was born in Concord, March 6, 1939, to the late Lee Roy Canupp and the late Mary Linker Canupp; he was one of six children.

James leaves behind his wife of 42 years, Lisa Canupp; children, Lanny (Connie) Canupp, Don (Windy) Starnes, and Mike Starnes and his special friend, Cathy; grandchildren, Brandi Canupp McManus (Jeremy) and Greg Canupp and Allison and Dylan Starnes; and sisters, Phyllis Barbee and Marie Thompson.

The family will receive friends Monday, Nov. 23, from 1 to 2 p.m., at Cabarrus Funeral, Cremation & Cemetery, 3892 Hwy. 73 E, Concord. The funeral service for James will begin at 2 p.m., officiated by Rex Burleson and Stephen Burrow. Burial will immediately follow at West Concord Cemetery, Union Cemetery Road, Concord.

James enjoyed woodworking, traveling the Carolinas, and being around his family. He was a Deacon at Eastside Missionary Baptist Church in Concord for many years. James will be truly missed by all that knew him.

cabarrusfuneralandcremations.com

Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
