James Ray FinkOctober 21, 1944 - March 24, 2021James Ray Fink passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at Hospice & Palliative Care of Cabarrus County.Born Oct. 21, 1944, in Ashe County, James was the son of the late Earl Fink and Ola Miller Sechler.James spent his career as an auto mechanic, beginning at Beasley Cross Chevrolet. He was also a service manager at B&R Auto in Charlotte for many years, prior to retirement. He honorably served his country in the U.S. Army. James loved watching NASCAR and fishing. He will always be remembered as a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother and loving friend.Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 51 years, Hattie Smith Fink; daughter, Jodi Fink Yow and husband, Daren; grandson, James Dillon Yow; granddaughter, Trista Yow Stephenson and husband, Michael; grandson, Matthew Yow; and a sister, Virginia Fink Watson.In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his brother, Raymond Fink.At James request, private family services will be held.In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorials be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28083 or to Anchor Baptist Church, 972 Hwy. 152 E, China Grove, NC 28023.