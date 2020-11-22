James Howard RhodesSeptember 11, 1947 - November 20, 2020Mr. James Howard Rhodes, 73, of Concord, passed away Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Atrium Health Cabarrus.Howard was born Sept. 11, 1947, in Cabarrus County, a son of the late John M. and Edna Maxwell Rhodes.Howard, as he was known to many, along with "Snowball", "Pee Wee" and "Whitey", was a 1966 graduate of Concord High School, and was Co-captain of the football team in 1965. He was a true "Concord Spider", who supported the team over many years. He was also a middle school football coach and was involved in coaching at the Boys and Girls Club, as well as the Hartsell Athletic program. He touched the lives of a lot of children during this time. After retiring from Sears, he worked for the Cabarrus County schools as a bus driver. Howard was truly a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend who will be dearly missed beyond measure. He was an all-around good guy, who lived life to the fullest.Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of almost 50 years, Linda Moore Rhodes; daughter, Beth Rhodes Long of Concord; son, Jay Rhodes of Concord; grandchildren, Hunter and Josh Long, Joey and Ashton Rhodes and Mara Shuemake; four great-grandchildren; sisters, Dot Rhodes of Charlotte and Teresa Rhodes of Concord; his faithful canine, Romeo; and a host of loving relatives and friends.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Piedmont Animal Rescue, 225 E Waterlynn Rd., Mooresville, NC 28117; or Boys and Girls Club of Cabarrus County, 247 Spring St. NW, Concord, NC 28025.A service to celebrate the life of Howard "Snowball" Rhodes will be held at a later date and will be announced by Wilkinson Funeral Home. Continue to keep his family in your prayers during this difficult time.Wilkinson Funeral Home