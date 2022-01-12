James Edward "Ed" LeeJanuary 4, 1934 - January 7, 2022James Edward "Ed" Lee, 88, of Concord, went to be with the Lord Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at Atrium Health Cabarrus.Ed was born Jan. 4, 1934, in Rutherford County, son of the late Herman Howard Lee and Emma Huntley Lee. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Peggy Kinney; granddaughter, Mary Katherine Lee; and great-granddaughter, Riley Grace Mitchell.Ed spent his career working 18 years as a N.C. State Highway patrolman, and then working 22 years at Harris Teeter. In earlier years, he served honorably in the U.S. Army. Ed loved attending church and worshiping the Lord. The church was a very big part of his life and he was a longtime member of Crossroads Church. Ed enjoyed going to Topsail Island and the Outer Banks where he spent much time saltwater fishing. Fishing was one of his favorite hobbies. Ed was a true sports fan and never missed an Atlanta Braves baseball game. He was often found snacking on desserts and sweets, especially if banana pudding was around. Without a doubt though, his favorite activity was supporting his grandchildren by attending their events. It filled his heart with joy to watch them play sports, attend school functions and watch dance recitals. He will be greatly missed by his family and all who knew and loved him.Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife, Frances Clark Lee; two sons, Edward Clark Lee (Courtney) and James Alan Lee (Sherry); grandchildren, Maegan Lee Mitchell (Clay), Lauren, Olivia, Jake, Jenna, Lake and Elle Lee; and great-grandchildren, Kayleigh and Mackenzie Mitchell.Services will be private at this time. A memorial service to celebrate Ed's life will be announced at a later date.Memorials may be made to Crossroads Church, 220 George Liles Pkwy., Concord, NC 28027.Whitley's Funeral Home