James Cecil Moose
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wilkinson Funeral Home
100 Branchview Drive Ne
Concord, NC
James Cecil Moose

October 28, 1928 - March 13, 2021

James Cecil Moose of Concord, passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Atrium Health Cabarrus.

At his request, there will not be a service.

Cecil was born Oct. 28, 1928, in Hancock County, Ga., to the late James Arthur Moose and Mattie Mae Jones Moose. He was also preceded in death by six brothers and sisters.

His family moved to Concord when he was seven years old. He attended Winecoff School, from which he graduated in 1949. While in high school, he worked the second shift at Cannon Mills Plant 6. After serving on Okinawa in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict, he returned to Concord. After additional years working at Plant 6, he went to work at the Concord Fire Department. While there, he established his own cleaning service and janitorial supply company. Cecil later owned and operated Cecil's Exxon for 30 years.

Cecil is survived by his wife of 65 years, Elaine Measamer Moose; daughters, Elizabeth Moose of Durham and partner, Marion Brew, of Athens, Greece; daughter, Ann Moose Bailey and husband, David, of Raleigh; granddaughters, Meredith and Hannah Bailey; and other extended family members.

The family expresses heartfelt gratitude to devoted friends and caregivers, Sylvia Phifer, Joann Queen, and Reece and Phyllis Smith; and to special friend, David Bailey of Concord, who was like a son to Cecil.

Wilkinson Funeral Home

www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com

Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Mar. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Wilkinson Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Elaine, I am so sorry for your loss. Hoping that you and your family will find comfort and peace during this tough time . Im sure you gave Cecil a lot of comfort throughout your years together.
Alice Pharr Williams
March 17, 2021
Elaine and family, I am so sorry to hear of Cecil's passing. My fondest memory of Cecil was his delightful smile. His face beamed so bright as he tried to make everyone he came in contact with happy. Quite a legacy. I hope you find peace in happy memories of a long life together. God Bless You.
Sheila Spong Hughes
March 17, 2021
