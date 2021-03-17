James Cecil MooseOctober 28, 1928 - March 13, 2021James Cecil Moose of Concord, passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Atrium Health Cabarrus.At his request, there will not be a service.Cecil was born Oct. 28, 1928, in Hancock County, Ga., to the late James Arthur Moose and Mattie Mae Jones Moose. He was also preceded in death by six brothers and sisters.His family moved to Concord when he was seven years old. He attended Winecoff School, from which he graduated in 1949. While in high school, he worked the second shift at Cannon Mills Plant 6. After serving on Okinawa in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict, he returned to Concord. After additional years working at Plant 6, he went to work at the Concord Fire Department. While there, he established his own cleaning service and janitorial supply company. Cecil later owned and operated Cecil's Exxon for 30 years.Cecil is survived by his wife of 65 years, Elaine Measamer Moose; daughters, Elizabeth Moose of Durham and partner, Marion Brew, of Athens, Greece; daughter, Ann Moose Bailey and husband, David, of Raleigh; granddaughters, Meredith and Hannah Bailey; and other extended family members.The family expresses heartfelt gratitude to devoted friends and caregivers, Sylvia Phifer, Joann Queen, and Reece and Phyllis Smith; and to special friend, David Bailey of Concord, who was like a son to Cecil.Wilkinson Funeral Home