James Donald Swenson
January 26, 1970 - April 11, 2022
James "Jim" Swenson of Raleigh and Concord, passed away Monday, April 11, 2022, at Rex Heart and Vascular Center in Raleigh. James had terminal complications due to long-term multiple sclerosis. He was 52.
Jim was born in Orange County, N.Y. He was a graduate of East Carolina University, Greenville, N.C., having earned a Bachelor of Arts degree. Jim worked for the N.C. State Judicial Administrative Office before becoming disabled.
Jim was an avid collector of Fenton Art Glass and served as a Facebook administrator and creator of a larger scale Fenton collection society. He was highly knowledgeable regarding antique glass patterns.
Jim had a wonderful Yorkie Terrier, Whitney, who slept by his side each night.
Jim is survived by Billy Ray McLamb of Raleigh, spouse and faithful partner. Ray cared for Jim for many years, assisting him in all facets of his illness.
Jim is also survived by his father, Guenther Swenson and wife, Brenda, of Concord; his sister, Stasia Swenson Ballinger of Charlotte; nieces, Elyse Ballinger, Alayna Ballinger, and Alexa Corbett; stepsister, Shannon Evans; and stepbrother, Shawn Ellis.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Marilyn Sutton Swenson.
Arrangements are being made by the First Cremation Society of Louisburg. A private memorial and life celebration service will be held in his honor.
Memorial donations may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America at mymsaa.org
.
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Apr. 20, 2022.