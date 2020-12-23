Jane Biggers BrownJane Biggers Brown, 89, died Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at Atrium Health Cabarrus.A memorial service is scheduled for 11 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 23, at Oakwood Cemetery in Concord, officiated by the Rev. Tony Bradshaw. The family will receive friends at the graveside following the service.She was the daughter of the late Boyd Biggers and Sara Miller Biggers. A lifelong Concord resident, she graduated from Concord High School in 1949, and attended Coker College in Hartsville, S.C. She finished her education with a BA in Anthropology from UNC-Charlotte.She served as a member of various organizations including CCM, Habitat for Humanity, Meals on Wheels, and volunteered at Atrium Hospital. She was also a member of The Floral Club, the Virginia Dare book club, and several garden clubs. She traveled extensively including an archeological dig in the Western part of the United States, Israel, and China. She was a member of Saint James Lutheran Church in Concord, volunteering in many aspects of the church throughout the years.She was preceded in her death by her husband of 31 years, Luther Monroe "Roe" Brown; sister-in-law, Betty Lou Brown Stewart; brother-in-law, Gabe Stewart; and sister-in-law, Phyllis Tucker BrownShe is survived by her children, Marsha Brown Gardin and husband, Albert; Luther Brown Jr., and Mike Brown and wife, Francey; four grandchildren, of whom she is very proud of, Sara Jessica Gardin, Jennifer Ellen Gardin, Sara Hillman Brown, Michael Stewart Brown and wife, Anna; brother-in-law, Eugene Brown; nieces, Mary Elizabeth Stewart and Anne Brown; and nephews, E.F. "Gene" Brown and wife, Denise, and John Brown.Words cannot express the extent of the gratitude to the staff of Morningside of Concord. Those who wish may make a memorial contribution in Jane's memory to St. James Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 684, Concord, NC 28026; CVAN, P.O. Box 1947, Concord, NC 28026; or Meals on Wheels, 342 Penny Ln. NE, Concord, NC 28025.Wilkinson Funeral Home