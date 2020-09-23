Menu
Jane C. Sherrill
1949 - 2020
BORN
December 2, 1949
DIED
September 21, 2020
Jane C. Sherrill

December 2, 1949 - September 21, 2020

Miss Jane C. Sherrill, 70, passed away Monday, Sept. 21, 2020.

A memorial service will be held Thursday, Sept. 24, at 2 p.m., at Wilkinson Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Suzanne Dornsmith officiating. Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home, prior to the service.

Jane was born Dec. 2, 1949, in Cabarrus County. Her parents were L.C. "Tooney" and Geraldine Ridenhour Sherrill. Despite her struggles with cerebral palsy, she was a 1968 graduate of Concord High School and graduated from Evan's Business College and continued to seek knowledge throughout her life.

She loved to watch college basketball. She was a lifelong member of Forest Hill U.M.C. She used to enjoy going to Lake Lynn Lodge on the weekends. She had a sweet pleasant spirit and she loved everyone. To know Jane was to love Jane.

Miss Sherrill is survived by her brothers, Lew Sherrill and wife, Paula and Mark Sherrill and wife, Brenda, all of Concord; nephews, Joshua Sherrill and wife, Hunter, and Timothy Brignac; and niece, Stephanie Brignac.

Memorials may be made to Forest Hill U.M.C. "Clothing Closet," 265 Union St. N, Concord, NC 28025.

Wilkinson Funeral Home

www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Wilkinson Funeral Home
100 Branchview Drive Ne PO Box 344, Concord, NC 28025
Sep
24
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Wilkinson Funeral Home
100 Branchview Drive Ne PO Box 344, Concord, NC 28025
Funeral services provided by:
Wilkinson Funeral Home
