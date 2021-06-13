Jane CoulterAugust 25, 1937 - June 9, 2021Martha Jane Kinard Coulter, 83, of Venice, Fla., passed away Wednesday, June 9, 2021, after a brief illness. Jane was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 46 years, Floyd C. Coulter; mother, Grace W. Kinard formerly of Concord; father, Lee W. Kinard Sr.; and brother, Lee W. Kinard Jr., formerly of Greensboro.She was a 1955 graduate of Concord High School and received her undergraduate degree at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, and her Master's degree in library science from Caldwell College, in Caldwell, N. J.She was a 52 year member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and was a member of the Myakka Chapter in Venice. She was a devoted bridge player and avid reader.She is survived by her sister, Judy K. Thomas, of Jamestown; brother, Glenn E. Kinard (Dianne) of Fairfax Station, Va.; sister-in-law, Anne M. Kinard of Johns Island, S. C.; and an extended family of nieces and nephews and grand-nieces and grand-nephews.Services will be held at a later date. Interment will be at Oakwood Cemetery in Concord, with arrangements handled by Farley Funeral Home, in Venice, Fla. Contributions may be made to the Venice Symphony, 1515 S. Tamiami Trail, Suite 7, Venice, Florida 34285.Farley Funeral Home