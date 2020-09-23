Menu
Search
Menu
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Jane Marie Honeycutt Krimminger
1938 - 2020
BORN
1938
DIED
2020
Jane Marie Honeycutt Krimminger

February 11, 1938 - September 18, 2020

Jane Marie Honeycutt Krimminger, 82, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at Tucker Hospice House in Kannapolis.

Jane was born Feb. 11, 1938, in Kannapolis, to the late Charles Marshall Honeycutt and Berlie Sillmon Honeycutt. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Jacqueline Marie Honeycutt; and five siblings.

There will be a private service, in the Hartsell Funeral Home Chapel. She will be laid to rest at Center Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery, 8055 Hwy. 200 N in Midland.

She is survived by her twin brother, James Honeycutt of China Grove; sister, Katherine Morris of Greensboro; brother, David Honeycutt of Badin; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Jane was a devoted mother, sister, aunt, and friend. She loved spending time at the beach and mountains, and will be missed by all who knew her.

Memorials may be made to Tucker Hospice House, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081.

Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord

www.hartsellfh.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Hartsell Funeral Home - Concord
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
September 20, 2020