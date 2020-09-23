Jane Marie Honeycutt KrimmingerFebruary 11, 1938 - September 18, 2020Jane Marie Honeycutt Krimminger, 82, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at Tucker Hospice House in Kannapolis.Jane was born Feb. 11, 1938, in Kannapolis, to the late Charles Marshall Honeycutt and Berlie Sillmon Honeycutt. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Jacqueline Marie Honeycutt; and five siblings.There will be a private service, in the Hartsell Funeral Home Chapel. She will be laid to rest at Center Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery, 8055 Hwy. 200 N in Midland.She is survived by her twin brother, James Honeycutt of China Grove; sister, Katherine Morris of Greensboro; brother, David Honeycutt of Badin; and numerous nieces and nephews.Jane was a devoted mother, sister, aunt, and friend. She loved spending time at the beach and mountains, and will be missed by all who knew her.Memorials may be made to Tucker Hospice House, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081.Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord