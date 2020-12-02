Janet WrightApril 10, 1945 - November 29, 2020Janet Marie Bass Wright, 75, of Kannapolis, passed away Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Atrium Health Cabarrus.She was born April 10, 1945, in Iredell County, to the late Earl Jackson Bass and Frances Virginia Wallace Bass Overcash. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Derald Monroe Wright, in 2009.Janet spent her career as a registered nurse at Cabarrus Memorial Hospital for over 30 years. She received the very first life-time achievement award, prior to her retirement. In her free time, she loved to read and cook. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.Those left to cherish her memory include two sons, David J. Wright and wife, Emily, of Mooresville and Jason L. Wright of the home; two grandchildren, Meredith Wright and Thomas Wright; two brothers, Jack (Red) Bass and Billy (Joan) Bass; and sister, Doris (Tommy) Lytton.Janet will lie-in-state from 5 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 2, at Whitley's Funeral Home. A private graveside service will be held at Carolina Memorial Park.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Attn: Rose Liberto Nursing Scholarship, Cabarrus Healthcare Foundation, 920 Church St. N, Concord, NC 28025.Whitley's Funeral Home